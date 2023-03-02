Timeline: What to Expect and When as Potential Winter Storm Threatens Snow, Rain in Chicago Area

A potential winter storm on Friday will bring snow or rain - or both - to parts of the Chicago area, but what you'll see will depend heavily on several factors.

The exact path of the system and what it will mean for the Chicago area remains in flux even in the hours leading up to the weather event, but forecasters are tracking the potential for accumulating snow in parts of the area.

Here's a look at the possibilities ahead and when the storm is expected to hit:

Friday Morning

Numerous Chicago-area counties will be under a winter storm watch beginning Friday morning as the "complex" winter storm continues to develop.

The winter storm watch for a handful of counties in the Chicago area will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, the counties included in the watch are Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Cook, and Will Counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana.

According to the NWS, rain changing to heavy snow is possible in those areas, with five to eight inches of snow accumulation possible, though both NWS and the NBC 5 Storm Team report a high amount of uncertainty remains with this system.

Additionally, winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour can be expected.

Currently, Lake, DeKalb and McHenry counties are not included in the watch. However, as forecast models shift, that could change, the NBC 5 Storm Team warns.

Friday Afternoon

For counties under the storm watch, NWS warns "travel could be very difficult," particularly for the afternoon and evening commutes.

"Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible Friday afternoon with a narrow zone which will allow snow to accumulate on most road surfaces," the storm watch states. "Additionally, the heavy, wet nature of snow combined with the strong winds will lead to a potential for scattered power outages where the heaviest snow falls."

Friday Evening

The evening commute could also be impacted by the storm, depending on its path.

The winter storm watch expires for Chicago-area counties at 11 p.m. CST.

What Else to Know

The NBC 5 Storm Team notes that the approaching system is "tricky" and "complex," and even the slightest shift in its path could dramatically alter predictions for the Chicago area.

Different weather models leading up to the event show varying information surrounding snowfall totals and locations impacted.

Snowfall will depend on two factors: temperatures, and where exactly the predicted "narrow" snow band will fall.

Previous forecast models indicated the band will be located in the northern counties. However, more recent models show counites to the south, including those in northwest Indiana, will be the ones most impacted by heavy and quick snowfall.

Additionally, temperatures Friday in some areas may remain above 32 degrees, which means the precipitation would remain in liquid form, potentially resulting in heavy, soaking downpours.

The NBC 5 Storm Team uses a variety of models to help it predict the weather, two of which are the European model and the Global model. And though the models Thursday are showing closer agreement regarding snowfall location -- with higher totals predicted to the south and southeast counties -- forecasted snow totals still reflect a wide range.

As models continues to shift, the forecast remains fluid, the NBC 5 Storm Team cautions.