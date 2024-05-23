iPhone 7 users could payout as part of a $35M settlement. But how do you know if you've ever owned one?

Attention iPhone users: You may be entitled to a payout of up to $349 as part of a $35 million class action lawsuit against Apple -- but only if you've owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus.

According to the Settlement Administrator website, the lawsuit alleges the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus experienced audio issues related to the "audio IC" chip. Apple denies any allegations of wrongdoing, the website said.

Those included in the settlement may have received an email or postcard notification about the lawsuit, the website stated, though not all iPhone 7 users are eligible to file a claim.

Apple released the iPhone 7 in September of 2016. If you aren't sure whether you've used or owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, experts advise users to check with their provider or revisit previous billing statements. Users can also log into their Apple account to view their previous devices.

To see if your current device is an iPhone 7 or an iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone users should visit Settings > General > About, and scroll down to "Model Name."

If you have owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus over the past eight years, here's what to know about filing a claim.

Eligibility

Anyone who owned or operated an Apple iPhone 7 or 7 Plus between Sept. 16, 2016, and Jan. 3, 2023, in the United States may be eligible for a portion of the settlement.

In order to meet eligibility qualifications, the settlement says users must have reported to Apple issues with the phone's speaker; microphone; receiver; or experienced the phone unexpectedly restarting or shutting down; or received a "device unresponsive" alert upon powering on.

Users who paid for repairs, and those who reported the problem but did not pay for repairs, are eligible for a payout, the administrator said.

Deadline

The deadline for eligible users to claim is June 3, 2024, according to the administrator. Upon filing a claim, eligible users must select how they would like to receive payment.

How much could you get?

Those who paid out-of-pocket for repairs or replacements will be eligible to receive a payout of at least $50 but and no more than $349, the administrator said. Class members who reported the issues but did not pay for repairs or replacements will receive payouts up to $125, the website said.

Final hearing

The United States District Court for the Northern District of California will hold a final approval hearing at 2 p.m. on July 18. At the hearing, the court will decide whether to approve the settlement.

Pending objections, class payments are expected to be distributed to members as soon as possible, "if and when the Court grants final approval of the Settlement and any objections are overruled with finality," the administrator said.

More information on how to apply for the settlement and what to know can be found here.