Here's How Rare February Tornadoes Are in the Chicago Area

The National Weather Service says preliminary reports indicate that at least two tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area during a severe weather outbreak on Monday, but a look at official data shows just how rare those twisters are in the final full month of winter.

According to NWS officials, preliminary reports indicate that a tornado touched down Monday in western Joliet, and another briefly touched down on the far north side of Naperville.

Damage assessments are underway to determine whether those touchdowns occurred, and officials are also looking at other possible instances of tornadic activity in DuPage and Kendall counties.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s data finder, Monday’s tornadoes, if confirmed, would mark just the second occurrence of tornadic activity in the month of February recorded in the Chicago area since at least 1950.

Tornado warnings were issued in the Chicago area and parts of northwest Indiana were under a tornado watch as strong storms made their way across the state, with multiple tornado reports in central Illinois (Video courtesy of Matt Reardon)

NOAA data shows that only one other tornado breakout occurred during the month of February, impacting LaSalle and Grundy counties on Feb. 28, 2017.

On that data, a total of six tornadoes touched down in the two counties, with the worst of the bunch an EF-3 tornado that tore through several communities, ultimately killing two men that were struck by a falling tree while they were working outside.

The tornado crossed the Illinois River multiple times, causing damage in several communities, including Ottawa.

An EF-2 tornado touched down near Leeds, ripping a roof from a home, and another tornado caused damage at multiple farms near Marseilles.

In addition to the Joliet and Naperville tornadoes, another twister was reported in Champaign County, according to the National Weather Service, but no damage was reported immediately.