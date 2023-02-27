2 Tornado Touchdowns Confirmed in Parts of Chicago Area During Severe Storms in Illinois: NWS

Several possible tornado touchdowns were reported in Illinois Monday, including parts of the Chicago area, as warnings stretched from DuPage County down to Champaign.

The National Weather Service confirmed two "brief tornadoes" touched down in two Chicago suburbs during the storms. Those included one in far western Joliet and one on the far north side of Naperville.

Reports had earlier showed wind damage from a possible tornado near Kendall Ridge Boulevard and Townsend Boulevard in Joliet and near Washington Street and Warrenville Road, just off the Herrick Lake Forest Preserve.

Additional tornadoes may have been spotted in parts of northwest Indiana, but the NWS said additional information was still needed.

The severe weather threat has ended for northern Illinois & northwest Indiana. At this time, we have been able to confirm that at least two brief tornadoes touched down in the NWS Chicago forecast area: one in far western Joliet and one on the far north side of Naperville. #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 27, 2023

Additional information on these tornadoes will be provided later today. At this time, we are looking for additional reports of damage and tornado/funnel cloud sightings, mainly in the red shaded areas on this map. If you saw anything, let us know what you saw & where. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/M93HxU13o1 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 27, 2023

A warning was briefly issued in central DuPage County late Monday morning as a storm with rotation was indicated.

"This warning has been issued for an area of rotation in central DuPage County which may produce a brief spin-up tornado," the NWS alerted. "If you are in this warning, take cover in a study structure and stay away from windows."

The storm was moving north at 35 mph and the warning expired around 10:15 a.m.

It was one of several storm alerts to be issued in Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana Monday. Multiple Indiana counties were under tornado warnings and watches through Monday afternoon as storms continued to make their way east.

Meanwhile, two other possible tornado touchdowns were reported in Champaign County, with one said to be on the ground near Staley and Kearns Road and another on Interstate 57 near Exit 240.

Just before 1 p.m., the National Weather Service reported the threat for severe weather had ended.

Residents across the Chicago area woke up to thunder, lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and storms Monday, thanks to a strong system expected to last through at least the early afternoon.

And while the weather may be less severe in some parts of the region, many areas could still see localized flooding and damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour.

Although the strongest weather was expected to stay south of Chicago and into northwest Indiana, the entire Chicago area was expected to see heavy downpours and storms throughout the morning.

"Some rain could be heavy at times, and a few storms could be on the strong/severe side during the morning hours," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Both the strong storms and heavy rain will likely move out by noon Monday, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

The NBC 5 Storm Team will continue to monitor and update this as the situation develops.