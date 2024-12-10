Chicago weather: 20-degree temperature drop with ‘Arctic blast,' snow on the way

Noticeably cooler weather moves into the Chicago area Tuesday, followed by a blast of Arctic air and wind chills as low as -20 degrees.

"It's back," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, of the Arctic air mass moving back in.

Tuesday's high temperature of 39 degrees hit at about midnight, Roman said, with temperatures expected to hover in the low-to-mid 30s for the rest of the day. Overnight and into Wednesday, temperatures will get even lower, Roman said, with highs in the 20s and flurries added into the mix.

According to Roman, snowflakes beginning in the west will move eastward through the late morning and early afternoon hours Wednesday.

"Not a lot of snow, maybe just a dusting," Roman said, of how much snow could fall. "At most half-an-inch."

While not much accumulation was expected to form, the band of snow will be accompanied by gusty winds, which could lead to slick travel conditions and low visibility Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service warned.

Overnight Wednesday, temperatures are expected to plummet into the single digits, Roman said, dropping as much as 20 degrees in just six hours.

Have you heard? An Arctic blast will roar through the area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Prepare for snow showers, plummeting temperatures, and bitterly cold wind chills of -10 to -20F! Visit https://t.co/9Sv6zymBhz for some cold weather safety tips! pic.twitter.com/T7RCGIev51 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 10, 2024

The "Arctic blast" comes with even colder wind chills Thursday morning, ranging from -10 to -20 degrees, the NWS said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"The cold Arctic air will continue to stay with us, at least through Friday," Roman said.

Thursday, high temperatures in the teens could be expected. Friday, temperatures improve slightly, Roman said, with highs in the 30s. But a wintry mix moving in could bring more chances for snow.

According to Roman, the system moving in late Friday into Saturday morning was likely to bring snow showers across Wisconsin, and a rain-snow to Northeast Illinois.

By Sunday, temperatures would be milder, Roman said, rebounding into the 40s. Such above-average temperatures could stick around as December continues, Roman added.

"There's a pretty good probability that between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22, we will have above average temperatures," Roman said, noting average highs this time of year were in the mid-30s.