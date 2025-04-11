TikTok star ‘brunch with Babs' to host event at suburban furniture store

Social media sensation "Brunch with Babs" will host an exclusive book signing in suburban Wilmette Sunday.

Babs, the TikTok influencer with over four million followers, is celebrating the release of her new cookbook titled "Every Day with Babs".

The event will be hosted at Wayfair, located at Edens Plaza in Wilmette, in collaboration with the popular furniture brand Birch Lane.

Babs recently partnered with Birch Lane to create her "basket house" collection, featuring Birch Lane items chosen by the internet's favorite grandma herself.

The influencer is known for her lifestyle and cooking content.

With the event comes the chance of meeting Babs and your cookbook signed. When you register for the event, you will also receive an entry to win a $100 Wayfair gift card.

Customers will also get a 10% discount on an in-store purchase and the chance to shop Babs' curated Birch Lane collection in-store.

You can register for the event here.