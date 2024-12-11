An "Arctic blast" arrives in the Chicago area Wednesday with gusty winds, tumbling temperatures, snow showers and the chance for snow squalls, which could create hazardous travel conditions, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

"The next 36 hours will be pretty rough for us" NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, of the frigid Chicago forecast to come.

According to Roman, Wednesday started out cold, with light snow moving through western Illinois and pushing into LaSalle County. Light flurries could continue through the Wednesday morning commute in Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Kankakee and Will Counties if the system holds together, Roman said.

Heads up! Snow showers are expected in the blue shaded zone this morning. Subfreezing temperatures will allow snow to accumulate on untreated roadways. Take it slow if you encounter a snowy roadway. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/RCbKgmQDr7 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 11, 2024

Later Wednesday morning and into early afternoon, another light band of snow could bring a dusting of flakes to the area. Accumulations won't top an inch, Roman said, but gusty winds as high as 35 miles per hour could lead to snow squalls at times, briefly reducing visibility.

"Keep that in mind for the afternoon and evening commute," Roman warned.

Last week, the Chicago area saw a snow squall warning, as quick, intense bursts of snow fell in some parts. While snow squalls are limited in duration, they lead to rapidly reduced visibility and slick roads thanks to strong, gusty winds.

Temperatures Wednesday were expected to fall throughout the day, dropping to the 20s by evening. Late Wednesday night and overnight, temperatures would be in the single digits, with winds as high as 40 mph.

Those winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills Thursday morning, making the air feel as low as -20 degrees in some areas.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

An Arctic blast arrives today accompanied by snow showers, falling temperatures, and strong northwesterly winds. Wind chills will plummet tonight with widespread below-zero values. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/fPxWwc4t6l — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 11, 2024

Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will be in the teens, Roman said. But it won't last long.

By Friday, temperatures were expected to increase into the 30s, Roman said, with the chance of a wintry mix Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday, that snow-rain mix would change over to mostly, rain, Roman said.

By the weekend, temperatures were expected to be even warmer, with highs in the 40s both days.

According to Roman, those above-average temperatures could stick around as December continues, and even through Christmas Eve.

"There's a pretty good probability that between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22, we will have above average temperatures," Roman said, noting average highs this time of year were in the mid-30s. According to Roman, Christmas Eve temperatures were predicted to be above freezing.