Native American mascot ban heads to Illinois Senate floor

A billed passed in the Illinois House of Representatives banning specific mascots and logos related to Native American names and imagery.

The legislation requires Illinois K-12 schools with these mascots to replace them. This includes logos, team names and mascots.

According to legislators, 90 schools throughout the state use these references and will be required make the switch.

The bill passed with a vote of 71-40.

Specifically, the bill points out mascots and names such as “Redskins, Braves, Chiefs, Chieftains, Tribe, Indians, or any synonymous term” as those that will be banned. It also applies to logos with Native American feathered headdresses or traditionally Native American weapons, especially if combined with feathers.

Now, the piece of legislature will head to the Senate. If it is passed in the Senate and signed into law, schools will have until July 1, 2026 to make the change. However, changes that would cost the school money have an extension.

Legislators said that schools can use old uniforms and other iconography until Sept. 1, 2030, so long as their new names and designs have been chosen.

There is also an exception for any school whose mascot has a direct tie with a federally recognized tribe and the school gets permission from that tribe to continue using the mascot. Consent from the tribe would have to be renewed every five years.

Advocates for the bill noted that they specifically wanted to reach K-12 schools rather than focusing on national sports teams such as the Chicago Blackhawks. They cited their reasoning as being the ability to choose to be a fan of a team like the Blackhawks, whereas children do not have a choice of the public school they are required to attend.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The bill does not apply to universities.

The Senate will now consider and vote on the piece of legislation.