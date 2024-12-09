More mild temperatures were in the Chicago forecast Monday before a major temperature swing will bring a chance for flurries and wind chills as low as -20 degrees.

But the frigid, Arctic air won't last for long, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, Monday morning started out on the warm side, with rain coming to an end and temperatures already in the upper 40s in most parts. By afternoon, highs in the low 50s were expected, Roman said.

Clouds Monday were expected to clear by afternoon, but move back in Monday evening, Roman added, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s Tuesday.

Things begin to take a turn Wednesday as a front moves in, Roman said, with a blustery and colder day expected, along with the chance for snow flurries. According to Roman, temperatures Wednesday will drop into the 20s, with colder air moving in soon after.

By Thursday morning, temperatures will tumble into the single digits, Roman said, with wind chills between -10 and -20 degrees.

Today will be another mild day with clearing skies and highs in the lower 50s. Don’t get used to it, though, as temperatures will tumble midweek. Wednesday night through Thursday are looking cold! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/NmXRB43IHB — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 9, 2024

"Arctic air is back," Roman said, of Thursday's Chicago-area forecast. "Some of the coldest air so far this season."

By Friday however, temperatures were expected to rise back into the 30s, and rebound back into the 40s by the weekend, Roman added.

According to Roman, above-average temperatures could stick around as December continues.

"There's a pretty good probability that between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22, we will have above average temperatures," Roman said, noting average highs this time of year were in the mid-30s.