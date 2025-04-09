PHOTOS: Sneak peek inside new Harry Potter Shop Chicago, opening this week

A highly anticipated store on Michigan Avenue will open its doors to the public Thursday: The Harry Potter Shop Chicago.

Located at 676 N. Michigan Ave., below the Omni Hotel Chicago, the Harry Potter Shop will officially open for business April 10. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 9:45 a.m., with doors opening at 10 a.m. CT, according to a spokesperson.

The Chicago store comes following the success of Harry Potter Shops in New York and London, a news release said, with officials saying a shop on Michigan Avenue was an "absolute must."

The 12,200 square foot store will welcome guests with a "moving mermaid-stained glass window," a release said, which fans will recognize from the window in the Prefects' bathroom at Hogwarts.

Inside, the store will feature a number of "themed" areas, the shop said, including a Chicago section, a MinaLima section, house themed apparel, a personalization section, a "Room of Wands" and more.

The store will also include a confectionary as well as a Butterbeer bar, "inspired by Chicago's famous style of speakeasies," where guests can sip on iconic Butterbeer, and snack on butterscotch popcorn, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, chocolate frogs and more.

"From the shop's design to exclusive merchandise and a speakeasy-inspired Butterbeer Bar, Harry Potter Shop Chicago is infused with nods to the city's rich history and unique culture, giving fans a one-of-a-kind experience and unforgettable connection to the wizarding world," Karl Durrant, senior vice president, Warner Bros. Discovery retail experiences said in the release.

Following its grand opening, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Ahead of the opening, here's a sneak peek of what it looks like inside, from NBC 5 photographer George Mycyck: