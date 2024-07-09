Chicago-area residents asked to delay showers, use less water as remnants of Beryl approach

Residents in the Chicago area are being asked to reduce their water usage, delaying showers and laundry as heavy rain is expected to hammer the region in coming days thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, which is responsible for wastewater management in the Chicago area, issued an Overflow Action Alert on Tuesday as the storm system churns along the Mississippi River Valley, threatening to bring heavy rain and the chance of flooding to the Chicago area.

According to the alert, residents are being asked to reduce their water consumption to help keep area sewers clear ahead of the expected rain, which could remain in the area well into Wednesday morning.

“When too much water enters sewers too quickly, the sewers can back up into streets and basements,” the MWRD said in a statement. “Additionally, extra water in sewers can cause them to overflow into the river in some cases.”

According to the district, residents are being asked to delay taking showers and baths, or to reduce the amount of time spent in the shower. Residents are also being asked to put off running their dishwashers, and to wait to wash clothes when possible.

🚨☔ We have issued an Overflow Action Day Alert. Reduce your use of water before, during and after rainstorms to reduce the amount of water in your municipal sewers:

💧 Delay showers and baths

💧 Flush less frequently

💧 Wait to run the dishwasher or washing machine pic.twitter.com/HsMAqvBnB6 — MWRD (@MWRDGC) July 9, 2024

Residents are also being asked to delay watering lawns and flowers as storms approach, as that water runs off into sewers and can also cause localized flooding.

Finally, residents are advised to replace leaky faucets and toilets as part of an overall effort to reduce water usage.

Rain is expected to begin in the Chicago area on Tuesday afternoon, with the bulk of the storm system pushing into the region by Tuesday night. Rain is expected to continue into the morning hours Wednesday, with several inches of accumulation possible before the storm finally departs.