Chicago Forecast: Wind advisory with 50 mph gusts, snow showers and plummeting temps

Warmer temperatures accompanied by blustery conditions and gusty snow showers were in Chicago's Wednesday forecast, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, followed by colder air and below-zero wind chills.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, high temperatures Wednesday were expected to hit the mid 30s to near 40. By afternoon, a system arrives, Roman said, with Chicago's northern counties expected to see a wintry mix of rain and snow beginning around 2 p.m. By evening time, it will push to the south.

Though the snow wouldn't be significant, Roman said, the timing of it could lead to hazardous road conditions.

"Not a lot of snow, but coming at a crucial time -- the afternoon commute," Roman said, adding that the rain-snow mix will be combined with gusty winds of up to 45-miles per hour.

"We could definitely see reduced visibility," Roman added.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind advisory will go into effect for the entire Chicago area at 2 p.m.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects," the NWS said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Winds in most parts will be between 30 and 45 mph, Roman said. By around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening and overnight, some areas could see gusts as high as 50 mph.

"Be alert for slick roads and periods of low visibility if traveling later today," the NWS warned, saying snow or slush covered roads could make for slippery travel.

Gusty Snow showers and strong to locally damaging wind gusts are expected this PM. Reduced visibility is likely in these snow showers along with locally slippery travel conditions. Be alert for slick roads and periods of low visibility if traveling later today. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/4628nXKZ7g — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 4, 2024

According to Roman, the rain-snow mix was expected to move out of Illinois by around 9 p.m., though Northwest Indiana and Western Michigan could see "several inches of snow."

In Michigan, a winter storm warning will go into effect for Berrien, Cass at St. Joseph Counties Wednesday evening, with a winter weather advisory for northern LaPorte County in Indiana.

A strong cold front will bring wintry conditions with a round of snow with a blast of wind early tonight. pic.twitter.com/EjNxpQnQ7V — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) December 4, 2024

According to the NWS, snow accumulations of between four and nine inches were expected.

"Blowing and drifting snow will result in hazardous travel tonight through Thursday," the NWS said.

Bitter cold wind chills Thursday

According to Roman, such gusty winds will make Thursday morning feel bitter cold.

"By tomorrow morning, they will definitely have an impact on what it feels like," Roman said.

Early Thursday morning, temperatures in the Chicago area will be in the mid 20s, with sub-zero wind chills, Roman said. Winds will still be strong, Roman added, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Temperatures were expected to remain in the 20s Friday, Roman said, but a weekend warmup was on tap, with highs in the 40s Saturday, and near 50 degrees Sunday.