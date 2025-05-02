U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood said she is still "seriously considering" a bid for U.S. Senate a day after sources told NBC Chicago that Gov. J.B. Pritzker's team is discouraging her from running.

"I'm 38 years old and very well positioned to win this race," Underwood told political reporter Mary Ann Ahern in an exclusive interview.

Less than 48 hours after U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin announced his retirement, Pritzker endorsed Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton in the race for Durbin's seat. Multiple sources confirmed Pritzker's team has told donors Underwood is "damaged goods" in an attempt to keep her from running against Stratton.

"I was really so disappointed to hear that report. That just represents the ugliness of the machine politics that have characterized Illinois politics for decades," Underwood said.

The governor denied any interference in the race.

After NBC Chicago's report, Underwood said the governor's team called and told her Pritzker "really respects" her. Though she has not formally announced she is running, the congresswoman from Naperville is undeterred by Pritzker's political muscle.

"We did not get here by believing people when we were underestimated, OK? At every turn, folks try to tell me, 'Oh, you can't do this. You're a nurse.' 'Oh, you've never run for office before.' 'Oh, you can't raise the money.' No," Underwood said.

Stratton is the only candidate who formally announced her candidacy so far, though other politicians are interested in jumping in the race, including U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly, along with State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. Krishnamoorthi has a $19 million warchest.

Speaking to reporters during an event about the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs Friday, Durbin weighed in on NBC 5 Chicago's report.

"The governor has denied that. He is supporting the lieutenant governor, which is no surprise. But he says he's not been involved otherwise. And I think that's a good judgment on his part not to be personally involved. Let the voters make the decision," Durbin said.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth endorsed Stratton. Durbin said he's not planning to endorse but "hasn't ruled it out" either. He believes there should be an open Democratic primary.

"The voters have the last word. And if you run a campaign that is dirty, the voters have their impression of it, and some of them will stay away from candidates who do that. Let them make the decision and let the candidates be smart enough to realize these voters are well-informed and really interested in this election campaign," Durbin said.

Underwood said if she decides to enter the race, it will be from "a position of strength."

"Illinois voters cannot be bought. Just because other candidates might have significant resources, it does not mean that they will win. Illinois voters are looking for leaders with integrity, a vision for the future. They're also looking for the next generation," Underwood said.