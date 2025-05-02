Near West Side

3 teens shot standing on sidewalk near United Center: police

The incident happened on a sidewalk on Jackson and Hoyne outside of the Chicago Bulls College Prep High School in the Near West Side

By NBC Chicago Staff

Getty Images

Chicago police confirmed three teens were shot Friday just a few blocks away from the United Center.

The incident happened on a sidewalk on Jackson and Hoyne outside of the Chicago Bulls College Prep High School in the Near West Side.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to police, a 15-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were shot.

Illinois Department of Public Health 2 hours ago

Illinois Department of Public Health reports new measles case, count rises to 4

Airlines 2 hours ago

United Airlines reveals reason behind issues with baggage system Friday

The 16-year-old was transported to Stroger Hospital and is in serious condition.

Chicago Bulls College Prep High School confirmed in a statement that the three teens are students at the school.

The school said they are working closely with officials while the incident is being investigated.

No further information was available, and police did not have anyone in custody as of Friday evening.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Near West Side
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us