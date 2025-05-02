Chicago police confirmed three teens were shot Friday just a few blocks away from the United Center.

The incident happened on a sidewalk on Jackson and Hoyne outside of the Chicago Bulls College Prep High School in the Near West Side.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, a 15-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were shot.

The 16-year-old was transported to Stroger Hospital and is in serious condition.

Chicago Bulls College Prep High School confirmed in a statement that the three teens are students at the school.

The school said they are working closely with officials while the incident is being investigated.

No further information was available, and police did not have anyone in custody as of Friday evening.