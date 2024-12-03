Snow showers, plummeting temps could snarl Chicago evening commute Wednesday

The Chicago area could have its evening commute impacted by an “Alberta Clipper” system that will bring snow and plummeting temperatures to the region.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, that system is expected to arrive in a big way early Wednesday afternoon, with snow showers developing in the northern suburbs and mixed precipitation possible in the southern suburbs of the city.

As that clipper system arrives, wind speeds are expected to intensify, with gusts of 30-to-40 miles per hour possible with the front pushing toward the south, according to forecast models.

That mix of snow and blustery winds will not only cause temperatures to drop quickly, with readings dropping by approximately 20 degrees in a matter of hours, but it could also impact area roadways, with slippery conditions impacting motorists and the high winds causing issues for high-profile vehicles, especially on east-west roadways.

Heavy accumulations of snow are not expected with the system, with anywhere from trace amounts to around half an inch of snow possible before the front pushes through the area late Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will continue to drop overnight and into Thursday morning, and while readings will be in the teens, wind chills will be significantly colder, dropping to as much as 10-to-15 degrees below zero for the morning commute, according to forecast models.

High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 20s on both Thursday and Friday, with wind chills likely dipping into the teens, but another warm-up will be on the way for the weekend. Highs Saturday could reach the upper-30s and low-40s in the area, and things will be even warmer on Sunday and into Monday, when the region could see highs crack the 50-degree mark, according to forecast models.

Another storm system could bring some rain to the region, but temperatures behind that front aren’t expected to drop quite so dramatically, with seasonable temperatures expected into the new work week.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.