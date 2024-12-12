Another night of frigid temps, weekend rain in Chicago's forecast

The coldest air of the season so far dropped wind chills well below zero overnight, but the Chicago area will have one more night of chilly temps to deal with Thursday.

According to data from the National Weather Service, wind chills ranged from 10 to 20 degrees below zero across the area overnight into Thursday morning, with the coldest readings out in the far western suburbs.

In the city itself, wind chills at O’Hare clocked in at approximately minus-12 on Thursday morning, and the region could get one more taste of that cold weather before a weekend warm-up arrives.

Wind chills Friday morning are expected to drop to the low single digits, or perhaps below zero in areas further away from Chicago. Daytime highs are going to warm however, with readings just above the freezing mark across the region.

A mix of clouds and sunshine can be expected during daylight hours, but more clouds are expected to build into the area Friday night and into Saturday morning as a storm system arrives in the upper Midwest.

That storm system is expected to produce rain across the Chicago area Saturday night and into Sunday morning, but scattered morning showers on Saturday could cause some slick spots as ground temperatures slowly warm above the freezing mark, according to the National Weather Service.

More widespread rain is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, with the system starting to clear out by sunrise on Sunday.

Warmer temperatures are also expected to arrive, with readings in the 40s on both Saturday and Sunday, according to forecast models.

Monday could see another chance for rain, but temperatures will potentially climb into the low-50s before another front moves through the region.

Thankfully, this cold front won’t be quite so severe as the one that impacted the area this week, with highs dropping into the upper-30s by Tuesday.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news, forecasts and information.