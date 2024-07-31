The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are well underway, with fans across the world diving into their favorite sports as several have yet to even start competition.

With Olympics fever taking over the globe, fans who are soaking in the Paris Games may be wondering what will be next for the Olympics following the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11.

While fans of winter sports will be able to get their next Olympics fix in February 2026 as Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy host the Winter Olympics, it will be another four years before the Summer Games return.

Luckily for Americans, the Games will be in the U.S., with Los Angeles serving as the host city for the first time since 1984.

With host cities determined for every Olympics through the 2034 Winter Games, here's what we know so far about the 2026 and 2028 Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo and Los Angeles, respectively, along with the host cities for the Games slated to follow.

2026 Winter Games: Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo Italy – Feb. 6-22

Many significant events in preparation of the 2026 Winter Games will happen over the next six to eight months, Andrea Varnier, CEO of the Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee, said in Paris.

Those include the world broadcaster and world press briefings, the unveiling of the “Look of the Games," the unveiling of the (Olympic and Paralympic) torches, the presentation of the journey of the Olympic flame and the presentations of the medals.

2028 Summer Games: Los Angeles – July 14 to 30

For the 2028 Summer Games, Los Angeles will host 50-plus Olympic and Paralympic sports and more than 800 events in 80 existing venues.

"LA28 will mark the first time in Games history that no new permanent venues will be built to host the Games, utilizing existing world-class stadiums and venues across the Los Angeles region," the LA28 website stated.

LA28 Chair Casey Wasserman said, while at an event in Paris, the commitment from the beginning has been to organize "a Games to fit Los Angeles, not changing Los Angeles to fit our Games."

"Our commitment to our athletes, our communities and our fans means that we need to take full advantage of the breadth of world class facilities that exist in and around Los Angeles," he explained.

2032 Summer Games: Brisbane, Australia

Organizers of the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane marked eight years to go at a presentation during the Summer Games in Paris, declaring, "Brisbane is on track to host great Games in 2032..."

"...What we said we’d do by this point in time, we’ve done, with plenty ahead to achieve as we plan New Norm and Olympic Agenda 2020 Games in a sustainable, optimised, accessible and inclusive way," Andrew Liveris, president of the Organizing Committee, stated.

Dates for the 2032 events haven't been announced.

What about other games?

Major news regarding two other upcoming Olympic games was revealed during the 142nd International Olympic Committee Session Paris ahead of the Summer Olympics.

The IOC elected the French Alps 2030 as Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games host.

"French Alps 2030...aims to unite the north and south French Alps and make them a hub for winter sport, to bring maximum social and economic benefits to their communities," according to an IOC news release.

Four years after that, the Olympics will make a return to Salt Lake City, the committee announced.

“Salt Lake City and Utah are long-time friends of the Olympic Movement, and we are confident that they will organise exceptional Olympic and Paralympic Games, just as they did years ago," IOC President Thomas Bach said July 24. The legacy of 2002 is tangibly and passionately alive in Utah. The legacy of 2034 starts today.”