Team USA continued to add to its medal total during the fourth day of competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With 26, they still have the most medals of any country, eight above France, who has the second-most with 18.

Japan, however, still leads the gold medal race with seven compared to Team USA's four.

Simone Biles was at the forefront of the competition Tuesday, helping lead Team USA's women's gymnastics team back to gold once again. She secured her eighth Olympic medal, becoming the most decorated U.S. women's gymnast, passing Shannon Miller.

The USA women's rugby team made their own history today in a nail-biting bronze medal match against Australia, where they helped secure the country's first Olympic women's rugby medal.

Here are some highlights from day four of competition:

Simone Biles and Suni Lee dazzle in women's team final

Watch as Simone Biles and Suni Lee show out for Team USA in the women’s all-around team final.

Simone Biles secures gold medal for Team USA with stunning floor routine

Simone Biles closed out the team final competition for Team USA on Tuesday, scoring a 14.666 and securing the team gold

Watch highlights of Simone Biles' floor routine during the women's team competition at the Paris Olympics.

Suni Lee helps lift USA to gold in Paris

Suni Lee pushes through early mishap on bars in the team final to help the U.S. women’s gymnastics team return to the top of the medal podium at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jordan Chiles battles back from fall on beam to help Team USA win gold

Jordan Chiles stepped up to compete in the all-around for Team USA during the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, overcoming a fall on the beam to help the U.S. win gold.

Simone Biles scores 14.9 on her vault for Team USA in the team final competition

Simone Biles anchored the vault rotation for Team USA on Tuesday during the team final competition, Biles performed an Amanar vault

Simone Biles helped Team USA capture gold in the women's team gymnastic competition.

Jade Carey opens vault for Team USA with insane performance

Jade Carey scored a 14.8 on her Amanar vault for Team USA during the first rotation of the team final

Team USA's quest for first-ever women's rugby medal came to stunning end

Lauren Doyle helped Team USA make history Tuesday, capturing the country’s first medal in women’s rugby with a win over Australia in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics.

Men's USA Soccer advances to Olympic knockout round for first time since 2000

After a decisive 3-0 victory against Guinea on Tuesday, Men’s USA Soccer has reached the quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years.

Katie Ledecky unmatched in 1500m freestyle prelims

Katie Ledecky set a measured, controlled pace in her 1500m freestyle prelim but still comfortably set the best time of the session.

Coco Gauff crashes out after questionable call in Round 3

Coco Gauff’s gold medal campaign came to a close on Tuesday in an emotion-filled match, when the No. 2 seed fell to Croatia’s Donna Vekic, 7-6, 6-2. The match saw Gauff ensnared in a heated debate with the chair umpire.

Team USA escapes collapse against Germany in five sets

Team USA nearly fell apart against Germany after being up two sets and getting forced into a tiebreaking fifth set, but escaped with a crucial victory.