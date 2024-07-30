A gold medal TikTok? The U.S. women's gymnastics team wasted no time celebrating their big win Tuesday, posting the perfect video to highlight their Olympic redemption.

The video was posted on Suni Lee's account. Lee, who will join Simone Biles in the individual all-around finals this week, could be heard telling her teammates she wanted to make the video on live television just moments after their gold medal victory.

In the footage, Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey are seen before their competition as audio plays over them, saying "Everybody want to know what I would do if I didn't win." The footage cuts to Lee, Chiles, Biles and Hezly Rivera with their medals as the audio then says, "I guess we'll never know."

"OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTSSSSS," she captioned it.

Fans were watching for it. Commenters quickly noted they overheard Lee discussing plans to make it.

THEY DID THE TIKTOK pic.twitter.com/mhlrvXmfgc — victoria ッ (@tisseslov) July 30, 2024

The United States women’s gymnastics team came into Paris with only one goal in mind, as they sought the gold medal that eluded them in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Needless to say, that mission was completed, as Biles, Lee and company used an incredible overall performance to capture the gold medal in the team competition, besting Italy and Brazil with a score of 171.296.

Biles herself did some incredible work on multiple apparatuses, including a 14.366 on the balance beam and stuck a 14.900 on the vault to help the team to victory. She also got the distinction of being the last competitor on the floor, scoring a 14.666 and a raucous ovation from the crowd.

Carey, fending off the effects of an illness, also dominated in the vault with a 14.800 performance, while Chiles’ 14.366 on the bars and Lee’s 14.600 on the beam helped propel the U.S. to victory over Brazil and China.

The US team won gold medals in London and Rio, but were relegated to silver medal status in 2021 after the ROC captured the gold in the team competition in Tokyo.

Undeterred, the US squad captured the gold with a dominant performance across all four disciplines.

Here's the full results of the team final:

PLACE TEAM SCORE 1 USA 171.296

2 Italy 165.494 3 Brazil 164.497 4 Great Britain 164.263 5 Canada 162.432 6 China 162.131 7 Romania 159.497 8 Japan 159.463

Lee and Biles will both compete in the women’s all-around competition as the gymnastics events continue in Paris.