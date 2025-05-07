Recalls

Recall issued for canned baked beans sold in 23 states, including Illinois

The beans could lead to serious or life-threatening medical reactions for those allergic to soy

Check your pantry: More than 4,500 cases of canned beans shipped to nearly two dozen states including Illinois have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen, the Food and Drug Administration said, which could lead to serious or life-threatening medical reactions.

Vietti Food Group, based in Nashville, is recalled 4,515 cases of Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans due to the presence of undeclared soy, the release said. Soy is one of nine major food allergens that account for most serious allergic reactions in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

By law, food labels are required to identify the food source of all major food allergens in a product on grocery store shelves.

The impacted products were distributed to retailers across 23 states, the FDA said, including Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

"Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product," the FDA warned.

The 15 ounce cans can be identified by Lot Code, the release said, with a "Best if used by" date of Feb. 17. 2028.

No illnesses or adverse reactions were reported, the FDA said. Consumers who purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

