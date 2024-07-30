Simone Biles shares incredible NSFW nickname for USA women's gymnastics team

Olympic team nicknames like “The Dream Team” and “The Fierce Five” capture public imagination, but Simone Biles’ nickname for the gold medal-winning Team USA women’s gymnastics squad will certainly raise some eyebrows.

The U.S. team has had some iconic names over the years. The 1996 team, for example, was nicknamed “The Magnificent Seven” as they captured gold in Atlanta. “The Fierce Five” won the 2012 gold medal in London, and “The Final Five,” led by Biles, won gold in Rio in 2016.

This time around? Things took a decidedly more NSFW turn.

Simone Biles helped Team USA capture gold in the women's team gymnastic competition.

When asked by Aly Raisman, who was captain of both the 2012 and 2016 gold medal winners, what this year’s nickname was, Biles first attempted to abbreviate the nickname then came clean with the official phrasing:

Aly Raisman asks Simone Biles and the team what their nickname is.



"F.A.A.F.O."



F**k around and find out pic.twitter.com/RJjZ5OWcQg — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) July 30, 2024

*video shot by Yahoo’s Kendall baker

“F-around and find out,” she said after some teasing by teammate Jordan Chiles.

Needless to say, Biles and company backed up their talk, delivering a resounding victory over Italy and Brazil to capture the gold medal in the all-around competition on Tuesday.

Biles put up jawdropping scores in the floor exercise, where she posted a competition-best 14.666, and on the vault, with a second-place result of 14.900.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Team USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey delivered spectacular performances to take gold at the women’s gymnastics all-around final Tuesday.

Sunisa Lee put up the best score of the session in the balance beam at 14.600, and Jade Carey chipped in with a 14.800 on the vault.

The women’s all-around final will take place on Thursday morning, with Biles and Lee representing the United States in the event.