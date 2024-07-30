How old is Simone Biles? Team USA's age makes history in Olympics women's gymnastics

Widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, Simone Biles continued to add to her historic resume on Tuesday at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, putting on yet another spectacular performance en route to a gold medal.

Entering the Paris Games with a drive for revenge after falling short of gold at the 2020 Tokyo OIympics, Biles, Suni Lee and company used an incredible overall performance to capture the gold medal in the team competition, besting Italy and Brazil with a score of 171.296.

While just 27 years old, Biles is already among the oldest medalists in Olympics gymnastics history as she acquires more hardware during her third Olympics.

With the team win on Tuesday, Biles became the oldest American to win a medal of any color in Olympics gymnastics since the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, where three members of the bronze medal-winning Team USA were between ages 27 and 29, according to NBC Olympics.

Her gold medal has also made her the oldest American to win a gold medal in Olympics gymnastics, comfortably passing the previous record set by Aly Raisman, with her two gold medals at the age of 22 at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Following Team USA's stellar showing Tuesday, Raisman is now just the fourth-oldest American to win a gold medal in Olympics gymnastics, with 24-year-old Jade Carey and 23-year-old Jordan Chiles also surpassing Raisman.

Outside of America, Biles also became the oldest woman to take home an Olympic gold medal in gymnastics in 60 years, when 27-year-old Polina Astakhova won two gold medals for the Soviet Union during the 1964 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Next up, she'll move on to the individual all-around final followed by individual events in women's gymnastics.

And she won't be alone.

Teammate Suni Lee is joining her in representing Team USA for the all-around final event. Jade Carey will join in on vault and Jordan Chiles on floor.

Biles -- the most decorated athlete in the history of gymnastics -- is looking to add to her medal count following Tuesday's gold medal victory in the team final. During the 2020 Tokyo Games, she won two medals despite withdrawing from the all-around to focus on her mental health.

Biles and Lee are expected to be back on Aug. 1 to compete in the women's all-around final.

Events will air live on NBC 5 and then re-aired in primetime. They will also be streaming on Peacock.

Here's a look at the remaining women's gymnastics events:

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 5:36 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.