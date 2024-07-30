Who are the commentators for Olympic gymnastics?

Four days of gymnastics competition are already in the books at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, with Team USA providing viewers with captivating performances in both the men's and women's competition.

But who are the announcers guiding viewers through each nail-biting moment?

From play-by-play commentary to analysis to reporting, each member of the commentary team has an important role in helping the audience understand the sport and its intricate moments. With five Olympians on the commentary team, there’s no shortage of expertise.

Here is the full list of this year's announcers:

Samantha Peszek

Peszek was a member of the 2008 silver-medal winning Olympic women’s gymnastics team and went on to find success competing at the University of California at Los Angeles.

The Indiana-native will serve as an analyst at this year's Olympics, and previously commentated on the gymnastics events leading up to the Games as well, including the Core Hydration Classic, Xfinity National Championships and Olympic Trials.

Tim Daggett

Daggett, an analyst alongside Peszek, is also an Olympian who competed for the U.S. men’s gymnastics team in 1984 in Los Angeles, where his perfect 10 on the high bar helped the team to winning their first ever gold medal, a feat that has not been achieved since.

Like Peszek, Daggett was also a gymnast at UCLA. He began his career in commentary at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games and has covered gymnastics at every Olympic Games since. Daggett also owns his own gym in Agawam, Massachusetts, where he offers classes in gymnastics and martial arts.

Terry Gannon

Gannon is a play-by-play announcer, who works alongside analysts Peszek and Daggett. Gannon, a Joliet-native, was a college basketball player at North Carolina State University. A sports broadcaster since 1986, Gannon has been with NBC Sports since 2010, when he began commentating on the Golf Channel and the Olympics. He has been an announcer for every Games since, both summer and winter.

Laurie Hernandez

Hernandez, an analyst, is one of the newest additions to the team, with this being her first time as part of the team of Olympics commentators. She is an Olympic medalist herself, who helped Team USA to the gold medal in the women’s team competition at the 2016 Games. She also won the silver medal in the balance beam final at the 2016 Games, rising above Simone Biles, who took the bronze.

Justin Spring

Spring, like Hernandez, is an analyst for gymnastics at the Games. He has extensive gymnastics experience at both the elite and collegiate levels. Spring was part of the previous medal-winning men’s gymnastics team in 2008, where they took home the bronze.

Hernandez was also a successful NCAA gymnast at the University of Illinois and went on to coach the men’s gymnastics team at the University of Alabama. Similarly to Hernandez, Spring made his Olympics commentating debut at these Games.

Rich Lerner

Lerner, a daytime play-by-play announcer, is one of the few commentators who is not an Olympian. This is his fourth year covering the Games with NBCU, though he has worked with the Golf channel since 1974. Lerner and Hernandez worked together as commentators for the highly anticipated women’s team final on Tuesday.

Zora Stephenson

Stephenson, who joined NBCU in 2021, is a reporter for women’s gymnastics, who has been able to conduct interviews with several team members post-competition.

Previously, she worked as an NBC Olympics social media host at the 2022 Beijing Games. When not covering the Olympics, she serves as the play-by-play voice for Peacock’s Big Ten Women’s Basketball coverage and as a sideline reporter for NBC Sports’ coverage of Notre Dame Football and Big Ten Football.

John Roethlisberger

The other Olympics gymnastics reporter is Roethlisberger, a three-time Olympian who competed for USA’s men’s gymnastics team at the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games. He also found success at the U.S. national level, winning four all-around national titles and four individual event titles on the pommel horse. This is his second Olympics experience with NBCU, previously serving as a gymnastics analyst and reporter at the 2020 Tokyo Games.