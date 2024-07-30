Simone Biles went into her final event of the women's gymnastics all-around team final -- a floor routine -- with Team USA having largely secured their gold medal redemption at the 2024 Paris Olympics. But she still put on the performance of a lifetime.

Biles raised a No. 1 in the air after blowing kisses to the crowd following her final routine of the night -- a 14.666 on the floor exercise that closed out the U.S. women’s team gold medal in the team final.

Biles stepped out of bounds on the routine but smiled — because she knew it didn’t matter for the U.S. The crowd thundered with chants of “USA! USA!” as Biles was embraced by her teammates.

The Americans won by nearly six points over Italy — an emphatic blowout.

They remain peerless (if not flawless, this is gymnastics after all) when at their best.

Here's a look at how Biles and the rest of Team USA scored in each event Tuesday:

Vault

14.9 (Simone Biles)

14.8 (Jade Carey)

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

14.4 (Jordan Chiles)

Uneven Bars

14.566 (Suni Lee)

14.4 (Simone Biles)

14.3 (Jordan Chiles)

Italy's Alice D'Amato (14.566)

Beam

14.6 (Suni Lee)

14.366 (Simone Biles)

12.733 (Jordan Chiles)

Floor

14.666 (Simone Biles)

13.9 (Jordan Chiles)

13.533 (Suni Lee)

Here's an explainer on how the scoring system works:

How gymnastics judging and scoring works

Nine judges are chosen to score each Olympics gymnastics event. Those judges are broken into three groups: the D panel (difficulty score), E panel (execution score) and reference panel.

Difficulty score

The D panel is made up of two judges who determine the difficulty score.

Both judges record their difficulty score, accounting for the eight most difficult skills — including dismount — for women and 10 most difficult skills for men. The D panel judges compare scores and determine the routine’s difficulty score.

Vault is the only apparatus that has a predetermined difficulty score, which is displayed to the judges before the gymnast begins their vault.

Execution score

The E panel has five judges who determine the execution score. The execution score starts at 10.0 and the E panel makes deductions for errors during the routine. Deductions range in value from 0.1 to 1.0.

The five judges each record their own execution score for the routine. The top and bottom scores are dropped and the three remaining scores are averaged out to determine a final execution score.

Neutral deductions

Certain errors such as time violations, stepping out of bounds, behavior faults and falls are penalized as neutral deductions.

Inquiries

A gymnast can make a verbal challenge, called an inquiry, to the judges after their routine. The verbal inquiry must be followed by a written inquiry and can only occur after the gymnast’s final score has been posted.

Scores can be raised, lowered or remain the same based on the inquiry.

Code of Points

The Code of Points defines the scoring system for each level of gymnastics competitions.

Different gymnastics levels, disciplines and countries have their own codes. The International Gymnastics Federations sets the Code of Points for the top level of the sport, including the Paris Olympics.

Each athlete is awarded both and execution and difficulty score following their routines.

What is a perfect score in gymnastics?

According to NBC Olympics, there is no more "Perfect 10" in gymnastics, but gymnasts can still reach a perfect score -- there is just no number associated with it.

"Now, a perfect score for a gymnast would be receiving no deductions from the judges, while also completing their planned routine with full difficulty. Under the open-ended scoring system, no gymnast has received a perfect score," NBC Olympics reported.