After nearly 20 years of delays, the May 7 deadline to obtain a Real ID -- a more secure form of ID that is now required in order to board a domestic flight, or enter certain federal buildings -- is here.

The deadline comes as Real ID appointments in Illinois have been hard to come by. At the walk-in-only Real ID Supercenter at 191 N. Clark St. in Chicago, lines have stretched around the block at for days, with residents scrambling to get the ID card before upcoming trips.

Adam Stahl, acting deputy TSA administrator, told NBC Chicago travelers at O'Hare International Airport and other airports across the country could face additional screening methods or longer wait times without a Real ID-complaint form of identification.

Additionally, those who have obtained their Real ID in recent weeks may not have their physical card yet, which comes in the mail within two to the three weeks. According to officials, a temporary paper slip likely won't be accepted at airport security.

"Temporary paper ID's on their own are not an acceptable form of ID," Jessica Mayle, TSA Great Lakes Regional Spokesperson told NBC Chicago Wednesday morning from O'Hare. "However if when you went [to get a Real ID], they returned your old legacy ID with it, you can bring both documents. We'll try to verify them, and that might be a way. We might be able to process you with those."

Early Wednesday morning at O'Hare, check-in gates and security lines were already buzzing with travelers looking to catch their flights. NBC 5 reporter Lisa Chavarria reported from the airport that those without a Real ID-complaint form of identification were being moved to a separate TSA line.

So if you don't have a Real ID, what should you bring with you to the airport? More than a dozen other forms of identification will be accepted, and you may already have one or more of them. Here's a breakdown.

Can you fly without a Real ID? What to bring to the airport if you don't have one

According to the Department of Homeland Security, as of May 7, 2025, "state-issued driver's licenses and IDs that are not REAL ID compliant are no longer accepted as valid forms of identification at airports."

Those without a Real ID, or Real ID compliant form of identification, should anticipate longer wait times in airport security, the TSA warned last week in Chicago. Travelers without one can expect to see delays, additional screening, and the possibility of not getting through TSA security should their documents not fulfill the requirements, the agency said.

Still, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday assured people who don’t yet have a REAL ID but need to take a domestic flight Wednesday that they will be able to fly after clearing additional identity checks.

“But people will be allowed to fly,” she said. “We will make sure it’s as seamless as possible.”

You may already have an acceptable and compliant form of identification at home. Those include U.S. Passports, Passport cards, or Global Entry.

According TSA, here's the full list of Real ID compliant forms of identification you can use at the airport, though TSA warned the list of acceptable documents could change without notice:

State-issued Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

How to get a Real ID in Illinois

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has a section of their website that allows residents to make appointments to get their Real ID-compliant licenses and cards. But beware, officials say, Real ID appointments may be hard to get.

"Due to the federally-mandated Real ID requirements, our facilities and website have been overwhelmed with requests for Real IDs," a message on the Illinois Secretary of States website said. "As a result, we’re asking everyone to make sure they really need a REAL ID before booking an appointment or visiting a facility. The May 7th date is NOT a final deadline and everyone can travel with a valid U.S. Passport. Thank you."

As part of the ongoing efforts to work through the increased demand, the office added nearly 2,500 additional daily appointments at the 44 appointment-only DMVs in Chicago and its suburbs, according to a press release.

A large former Walgreens building in Chicago's Loop is often used as a "voting supersite" during election season. But these days, 191 N. Clark St. is dubbed the "Real ID Supercenter."

Giannoulious announced the new downtown supercenter, equipped with 30 individual service counters, earlier this year. The center, which accommodates walk-ins only, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Photos and video from the supercenter have showed long lines, winding around for blocks.

The supercenter is expected to stay open well beyond the May 7 Real ID deadline, per Giannoulias.

What do you need to bring to get a Real ID? Here's a checklist

Below, you'll find a checklist of all the necessary documents you will need to submit at a DMV facility.

How much does a Real ID cost?

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the cards will cost $30, the same cost for a regular Illinois driver’s license or identification card.