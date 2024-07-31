How long are the Olympics? What to know as competition in Paris continues

Following an historic Opening Ceremony on Friday, the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are well underway, with dozens of medals awarded thus far across numerous sports as arguably the world's largest sporting event attracts the eyes and ears of athletes and fans around the world.

Though some athletes received medals as early as Saturday morning, several other sports, such as Track and Field, have also yet to begin competition. Others, such as basketball, remain in the early stages of the Olympics schedule.

While Tuesday marks the fourth full official day of Olympics competition, the Games will continue for another 12 days, with final events in some sports as well as the Closing Ceremony scheduled for Aug. 11.

A full look at the Olympics schedule, with information on each event's remaining competition and how to watch, can be found here.

As of the end of competition on July 30, the following events have yet to begin play at the Paris Games:

Artistic swimming

Marathon swimming

Track and Field

Breaking

Sprint canoeing

Track cycling

Equestrian jumping

Golf

Rhythmic gymnastics

Trampoline gymnastics

Modern pentathlon

Sport climbing

Taekwondo

Triathlon

Weightlifting

Wrestling

The following events have concluded competition at the 2024 Olympics:

Mountain biking

Equestrian eventing