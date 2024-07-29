Swimming

Chicago area's Ryan Murphy, attempting to make Olympic history, faces big swim Monday

Murphy is trying to become the first male swimmer to win medals in three consecutive Olympics in both the 100m backstroke and the 200m backstroke

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ryan Murphy could do something no other male swimmer has ever done in Olympic history, but he'll need a big swim on Monday to do it.

Murphy is trying to become the first male swimmer to win medals in three consecutive Olympics in both the 100m backstroke and the 200m backstroke.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

In order to do it, he'll need a big win in the backstroke final Monday.

Murphy’s quest begins 2:19 p.m. CT, with coverage airing live on NBC 5.

Men's 100m Backstroke 🏅2:19 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Murphy, racing in the first of two semifinal races Sunday, finished in fourth in his heat with a time of 52.72 seconds. The top-three finishers in each semifinal automatically qualified for the final, with the remaining two fastest times also getting into the eight-man field.

Fortunately for Murphy, his time stood up well against those competing in the second semifinal, and he ended up with the fifth-best time, qualifying for Monday’s final in the event.

Sports

Skateboarding 37 mins ago

Americans Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston medal in skateboarding street

2024 Paris Olympics 2 hours ago

Did Jason Kelce cheat while arm wrestling women's rugby player at Olympics?

China’s Jiayu Xu flirted with a world record in the 100m backstroke before finishing with a time of 52.02 seconds, half a second faster than Italy’s Thomas Ceccon.

He’ll start his road toward getting into the 200m backstroke final with his preliminary heat race on Wednesday, with the starting gun scheduled to be fired at 4:33 a.m. CT.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
On this episode of Hometown Hopefuls, NBC Chicago’s Alex Maragos talks with Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy. The suburban Chicago native shares his hopes for his third Olympic games and how he got to where he is today

This article tagged under:

Swimming
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us