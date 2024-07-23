2024 Paris Olympics

When do the 2024 Olympics start? The Games begin before the Opening Ceremony. Here's the schedule

The Games will officially begin competition Wednesday with a number of soccer matches and rugby set to begin the global event

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2024 Paris Olympics won't actually start on the day of the Opening Ceremony this week. Competition kicks off even earlier.

The Games will officially begin competition Wednesday with a number of soccer matches and rugby set to begin the global event.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The very first events kick off at 8 a.m. CT as Argentina takes on Morocco in men's football and Uzbekistan takes on Spain.

The U.S. will see its first action starting at 9:30 a.m. with the men's rugby sevens. Team USA will face off against the host country France.

In soccer, the men's team, featuring a Chicago athlete, will also battle against France for the start of its competition at 2 p.m. CT.

With competition slated for both Wednesday and Thursday, there will be several events already underway by the time the Paris Olympics officially kick off with a wildly ambitious waterborne Opening Ceremony.

The event is set to be the first Olympic Opening Ceremony held outside a stadium setting. About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along the route ending in front of the Trocadéro.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 3 mins ago

They fled from their home countries. Now, they'll compete in Paris for the Refugee Olympic Team

2024 Paris Olympics 2 hours ago

Tourists in Paris can get scratch-and-sniff stamps that smell like a baguette

Here's what to know:

When are the Olympics?

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The Opening Ceremony will kick of on July 26, but some events will actually begin competition as early as July 24. The Games end with the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 11.

Shortly after, the Paralympics are scheduled to take place Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

Which events will take place before the Opening Ceremony?

Date/timeEventStream
Wednesday, July 24, 9 a.m.M Soccer: Argentina vs. MoroccoPeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 24, 9 a.m.M Soccer: Uzbekistan vs. SpainPeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 24, 9:30 a.m.M Rugby: Pool play (12 matches)PeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 24. 11 a.m.M Soccer: Egypt vs. Dominican RepublicPeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 24. 11 a.m.M Soccer: Guinea vs. New ZealandPeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 24. 1 p.m.M Soccer: Japan vs. ParaguayPeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 24. 1 p.m.M Soccer: Iraq vs. UkrainePeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 24. 3 p.m.M Soccer: France vs. United StatesPeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 24. 3 p.m.M Soccer: Mali vs. IsraelPeacockNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 3 a.m.W Handball: Slovenia vs. DenmarkPeacockNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 3:30 a.m.W Archery: Individual ranking roundNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 5 a.m.W Handball: Netherlands vs. AngolaPeacockNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 8 a.m.W Handball: Spain vs. BrazilPeacockNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 8 a.m.M Rugby: Pool play (6 matches)PeacockNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 8:15 a.m.M Archery: Individual ranking roundNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 10 a.m.W Handball: Germany vs. South KoreaPeacockNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 11 a.m.W Soccer: Spain vs. JapanPeacockNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 11 a.m.W Soccer: Canada vs. New ZealandPeacockNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 1 p.m.W Soccer: Nigeria vs. BrazilPeacockNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 1 p.m.W Soccer: Germany vs. AustraliaPeacockNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 1 p.m.W Handball: Hungary vs. FrancePeacockNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 2 p.m.M Rugby: Quarterfinals and placingPeacockNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 3 p.m.W Soccer: United States vs. ZambiaPeacockNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 3 p.m.W Soccer: France vs. ColombiaPeacockNBC Olympics
Thursday, July 25, 3 p.m.W Soccer: Norway vs. SwedenPeacockNBC Olympics
Friday, July 26, 3 a.m.Shooting: 10m air rifle mixed team pre-event trainingN/A
Friday, July 26, 4 a.m.M Shooting: 10m air pistol pre-event trainingN/A
Friday, July 26, 5:45 a.m.W Shooting: 10m air pistol pre-event trainingN/A

When will the first medals be handed out?

The first medals are expected to be awarded on July 27 in sports like diving, swimming, skateboarding and more.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

When is the Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics will begin at 1 p.m. CT. Here's how to watch.

Where are the Olympics?

The Paris Olympics mark the first Games in a century in France’s capital.

There will be no shortage of iconic venues at the Paris Olympics.

The Eiffel Tower, nicknamed La Dame de Fer (The Iron Lady), will feature prominently Paris Games and the Paralympics.

Men’s and women’s beach volleyball will be played at the foot of the 330-meter (1,083-foot) monument. They will be watched by nearly 13,000 fans at the temporary Eiffel Tower Stadium on the nearby Champ de Mars, where Parisians and tourists like to have picnics on the grass or watch July 14 firework displays.

The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the tower.

Where to watch the Olympics

Looking for a complete guide for how and where to watch the Games from the U.S.?

We've got you covered.

Here's a look at the complete TV and streaming schedule for the Olympics. Every event will stream live in real time on Peacock as well.

Who is competing in the 2024 Games?

While many are gearing up to watch the world sporting event, athletes are preparing for their chance at Olympic glory.

Team USA is stacked with major star power and a number of Chicago-area and Illinois athletes ready to go for gold.

On this episode of Hometown Hopefuls, NBC Chicago's Alex Maragos talks with rhythmic gymnast Evita Griskenas. The suburban Chicago native shares the remarkable story of what sparked her journey to becoming an Olympian and so much more

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us