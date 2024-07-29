2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Olympics medal count so far: Where does the US stand after 1st weekend of Games?

Full list of where the 2024 Olympics medal count stands, and who from Team USA has won medals so far

By Francie Swidler and NBC Chicago Staff

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are underway, and Team USA has already secured several gold, silver and bronze medals.

Sunday, Team USA won seven medals on Sunday, bringing their total to 12 for the first two days. Of those 12, nine have been won by female athletes, and U.S. women finished first and second in two events for the day: the 100m butterfly in swimming, and the fencing individual foil.

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Here's currently where medal count stands as of Sunday, July 28:

Here's a full list of Team USA's medal tally so far:

127 JulySarah Bacon/Kassidy CookSilverWomen's springboard 3m synchronizedDiving
227 JulyChloe DygertBronzeBronzeWomen's individual time trial
327 JulyKatie LedeckyBronze400m freestyleSwimming
427 JulyKate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey WeitzelSilver4x100m freestyle, womenSwimming
527 JulyJack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt KingGold4x100m freestyle, menSwimming
628 JulyHaley BattenSilverWomen, cross countryMountain Bike
728 JulyTorri HuskeGoldWomen, 100m butterflySwimming
828 JulyGretchen WalshSilverWomen, 100m butterflySwimming
928 JulyCarson FosterBronzeMen, 400m IMSwimming
1028 JulyLee KieferGoldWomen, individual foilFencing
1128 JulyLauren ScruggsSilverWomen, individual foilFencing
1228 JulyNic FinkSilver100m breatstrokeSwimming

