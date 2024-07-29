2024 Olympics medal count so far: Where does the US stand after 1st weekend of Games?

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are underway, and Team USA has already secured several gold, silver and bronze medals.
Sunday, Team USA won seven medals on Sunday, bringing their total to 12 for the first two days. Of those 12, nine have been won by female athletes, and U.S. women finished first and second in two events for the day: the 100m butterfly in swimming, and the fencing individual foil.
The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.
Here's currently where medal count stands as of Sunday, July 28:
Here's a full list of Team USA's medal tally so far:
|1
|27 July
|Sarah Bacon/Kassidy Cook
|Silver
|Women's springboard 3m synchronized
|Diving
|2
|27 July
|Chloe Dygert
|Bronze
|Bronze
|Women's individual time trial
|3
|27 July
|Katie Ledecky
|Bronze
|400m freestyle
|Swimming
|4
|27 July
|Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel
|Silver
|4x100m freestyle, women
|Swimming
|5
|27 July
|Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King
|Gold
|4x100m freestyle, men
|Swimming
|6
|28 July
|Haley Batten
|Silver
|Women, cross country
|Mountain Bike
|7
|28 July
|Torri Huske
|Gold
|Women, 100m butterfly
|Swimming
|8
|28 July
|Gretchen Walsh
|Silver
|Women, 100m butterfly
|Swimming
|9
|28 July
|Carson Foster
|Bronze
|Men, 400m IM
|Swimming
|10
|28 July
|Lee Kiefer
|Gold
|Women, individual foil
|Fencing
|11
|28 July
|Lauren Scruggs
|Silver
|Women, individual foil
|Fencing
|12
|28 July
|Nic Fink
|Silver
|100m breatstroke
|Swimming
