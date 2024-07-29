2024 Olympics medal count so far: Where does the US stand after 1st weekend of Games?

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are underway, and Team USA has already secured several gold, silver and bronze medals.

Sunday, Team USA won seven medals on Sunday, bringing their total to 12 for the first two days. Of those 12, nine have been won by female athletes, and U.S. women finished first and second in two events for the day: the 100m butterfly in swimming, and the fencing individual foil.

2024 Olympics TV schedule today: Gymnastics, shooting, tennis, skateboarding and more

The last Summer Olympics in which the United States did not top the gold medal table was in 2008 in Beijing. Countries always get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is expected to almost triple the number of gold medals it won in Tokyo.

Here's currently where medal count stands as of Sunday, July 28:

Here's a full list of Team USA's medal tally so far:

1 27 July Sarah Bacon/Kassidy Cook Silver Women's springboard 3m synchronized Diving 2 27 July Chloe Dygert Bronze Bronze Women's individual time trial 3 27 July Katie Ledecky Bronze 400m freestyle Swimming 4 27 July Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel Silver 4x100m freestyle, women Swimming 5 27 July Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King Gold 4x100m freestyle, men Swimming 6 28 July Haley Batten Silver Women, cross country Mountain Bike 7 28 July Torri Huske Gold Women, 100m butterfly Swimming 8 28 July Gretchen Walsh Silver Women, 100m butterfly Swimming 9 28 July Carson Foster Bronze Men, 400m IM Swimming 10 28 July Lee Kiefer Gold Women, individual foil Fencing 11 28 July Lauren Scruggs Silver Women, individual foil Fencing 12 28 July Nic Fink Silver 100m breatstroke Swimming