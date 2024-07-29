2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Olympics TV schedule today: Gymnastics, shooting, tennis, skateboarding and more

Monday at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will see plenty of Games, including men's gymnastics, skateboarding and shooting

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are officially into week two, with several big competitions on the schedule for Monday, including gymnastics, tennis, basketball, skateboarding and shooting.

Below are eight big events taking place Monday, and how to watch.

Summer Olympics Schedule: Gymnastics

China is the favorite to win its fourth Olympic team title after posting a total of 263.028 at qualifying. Japan is a seven-time Olympic champion and finished second at 260.594. Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto will defend his all-around title.

Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Team Final 🏅10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Team Final (Floor) 10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Team Final (Pommel Horse) 10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Team Final (Rings)10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Team Final (Vault)10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Team Final (Parallel Bars) 10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Team Final (HIgh Bar)10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

NOTE: Deerfield native Paul Juda will compete in the Men's Team Final starting at 10:30 a.m.

Summer Olympics Schedule: Basketball

The U.S. women’s basketball team opens its pursuit of a record eighth straight gold medal. Team USA will face Japan at 9 p.m. CEST (3 p.m. EST) at Pierre Mauroy Stadium. The U.S. women are on a 55-game Olympic winning streak; they haven’t lost since 1992 in Barcelona. Japan took silver in Tokyo after losing to the U.S. 90-75.

The U.S. team is led by two-time WNBA MVPs A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi returns for her sixth Games.

Coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. CT on USA.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's Group C: USA-JPN2 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Summer Olympics Schedule: Skateboarding

Coverage begins on E! at 10:45 a.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Street10 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Summer Olympics Schedule: Swimming

The women’s 400-meter individual medley final begins at 8:30 p.m. CEST (2:30 p.m. EST) at Paris La Defense Arena. Canada’s Summer McIntosh is a favorite after lowering her own world record (4:24.38) at the Canadian Olympic trials in May.

McIntosh also will compete in the women’s 200 freestyle, the last swimming final of the night. McIntosh won her country’s first medal of the Paris Olympics when she beat out the U.S.'s Katie Ledecky for silver in the 400 freestyle Saturday night.

Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's 400m Individual Medley 🏅 1:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's 200m Freestyle 🏅1:40 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's 100m Backstroke 🏅2:19 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's 100m Breaststroke 🏅2:25 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's 200m Freestyle 🏅2:41 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Summer Olympics Schedule: Tennis

The biggest highlight of the Roland Garros schedule is Rafael Nadal taking on Novak Djokovic in the second match of the day on Court Philippe Chatrier. It is the 60th meeting of the longtime tennis rivals, more than any other two men have played against each other in the sport’s Open era, which began in 1968.

Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia, has 24 Grand Slam titles, making him the only man in tennis history with more than Nadal’s 22.

Cheered on by an adoring crowd, Nadal beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round Sunday. Nadal made a last-minute decision to remain in the singles bracket, a day after he won in doubles and said he wasn’t sure if he would participate in both events.

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. on E!

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Singles, Round 2
Djokovic vs. Nadal		5 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Summer Olympics Schedule: Fencing

Coverage starts at 4 p.m. CT on E!

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's Individual Sabre 🏅2:45 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Individual Foil 🏅3:10 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Summer Olympics Schedule: Shooting

Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on USA.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's Air Rifle 🏅2:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Air Rifle 🏅5 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Summer Olympics Schedule: Equestrian

Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on USA.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Eventing: Jumping Team4 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Eventing: Individual8 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Primetime in Paris will air at 7 p.m. CT on NBC 5.

