What happened to Caleb Williams? What to know after Bears QB seen with cast at USC game

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was in attendance on Saturday as the men's basketball team at his alma mater, the University of Southern California, faced the Wisconsin Badgers.

The 23-year-old, who was sitting courtside for the Big Ten match-up, immediately caught the attention of fans for what he was wearing on his right hand: a cast.

Much to fans' relief, the reason for the cast doesn't appear to be serious.

#Bears QB Caleb Williams had a cyst removed, which is why he’s wearing the cast on his hand. It’s minor, he’s fine. https://t.co/DAyuhtwdtD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2025

Ian Rapoport, national insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, said in a social media post that Williams had a cyst removed.

"#Bears QB Caleb Williams had a cyst removed, which is why he’s wearing the cast on his hand," he stated. "It’s minor, he’s fine."

Williams made headlines in recent days after he was catfished in a now-viral video by someone claiming to be Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson. The exchange went viral and the Bears quarterback finally addressed it on an episode of the St. Brown podcast with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown.

The young quarterback completed his rookie season with the team earlier this month, and it was a mixed bag for the No. 1 overall pick. Williams and the Bears went 5-12 on the season, including a season-ending 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.