The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay has come and gone, and the Chicago Bears made several big additions to their roster.

The Bears came into the NFL Draft with seven picks, but they ultimately were able to make eight picks after multiple trades throughout the process, addressing needs on both sides of the ball.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Through those trades, the Bears ended up with three picks in the second round, and they added five offensive players and three defensive players by the time all was said and done.

Here is a full list of all eight of the picks, as well as quick bios of each player.

Round 1, Pick 10: Tight end Colston Loveland, Michigan

Loveland was ranked as one of the top two tight ends in the draft along with Penn State’s Tyler Warren, but it was the Michigan product that was the first player taken in this year’s draft.

Loveland had 56 catches in the 2024 season, a record for a tight end playing for the Wolverines, and added five touchdowns and 582 receiving yards for good measure. He is expected to line up all over the field for the Bears, as he can run a variety of routes, causing matchup issues for opposing defenses.

Round 2, Pick 7: Wide receiver Luther Burden III, Missouri

Burden gives the Bears another receiving option with the departure of Keenan Allen, racking up 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns last season for Missouri.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Burden was first-team All-SEC in his final season with the Tigers, and was a second-team All-American in the 2023 campaign. He became well-known for his ability to rack up yards after catches, and could be a useful player for the Bears as a slot receiver threat, though he can line up outside too.

Round 2, Pick 24: Offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

Trapilo was an All-ACC right tackle for Boston College, having started his collegiate career at left tackle before moving to the other side of the line for the 2023 season.

NFL.com’s scouting profile praises Trapilo’s ability to deal with pass rushers, arguing he could be a swing tackle early in his career but that he should settle into a starting role with time. Questions about his run blocking do exist.

Round 2, Pick 30: Defensive tackle Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

The NFL’s scouting profile of Turner flags his penchant for picking up costly penalties due to lack of discipline, but raves about his relentless style and his willingness to play with a “heavy dose of violence” to go along with quick first steps and his ability to hit blockers hard at the line.

He also fits into a variety of pass rush styles, but has to work on getting to the quarterback faster at the next level.

Round 4, Pick 30: Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite III, Maryland

Hyppolite is a speedy linebacker that could earn playing time at the Will spot for the Bears, with 66 combined tackles and seven tackles for loss in his final season with the Terrapins.

He’s viewed as an athletic player who needs to work on technique in terms of his ability to tackle ball-carriers, and he’ll also have to improve upon his strength, as NFL.com points to questions about his ability to push through blocks.

Round 5, Pick 33: Cornerback Zah Frazier, UTSA

Frazier tied for second in the country with six interceptions last season, setting a school record at UTSA. He had 24 tackles and a forced fumble to go along with that.

Concerns about his age and relative lack of starting experience were present in scouting profiles, but his speed and height could help him to be a solid option as an outside corner with proper development.

Round 6, Pick 19: Offensive tackle Luke Newman, Michigan State

At 6-foot-3 and 312 pounds, Newman isn’t the biggest lineman and has “below-average” power, according to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. His footwork is good according to scouting profiles, but he doesn’t utilize proper hand placement on blocks and will need significant coaching.

Round 7, Pick 17: Running back Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

Monangai was a first-team All-Big Ten in his final season with the Scarlet Knights, racking up 1,279 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He’s also a threat in the passing game, with 14 catches and a touchdown out of the backfield in his final season.

Most notably, out of 669 rushing attempts in his collegiate career, Monangai did not fumble a single time.