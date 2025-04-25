What time does the NFL Draft start Friday? When, where and who to watch

Round 2 of the NFL Draft will kick off Friday evening, with several players still left to be selected -- some unexpectedly.

The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night, with Cam Ward taken as the No. 1 overall pick.

The first round featured four trades and ended with Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe still in the green room.

Here's what to know for Round 2:

What time is the NFL Draft Friday?

The 2025 NFL Draft continues starting at 6 p.m. CT Friday.

Where can you watch the Draft?

The draft airs on ESPN and the NFL Network.

Which players should you watch for?

Shedeur Sanders is the biggest name left on the draft board for Round 2 Friday.

Sanders was passed over by every team that had a need for a potential franchise quarterback, even though some draft analysts had him rated higher than Ward. The New York Giants had two opportunities to take Sanders — who starred at Colorado under his father, coach Deion Sanders — and went with Penn State edge rusher Carter with the No. 3 pick, bolstering an already strong pass rush.

Now, teams that still need a QB could move up to select the passer who helped engineer Colorado's turnaround from a one-win debacle before his arrival to a 9-4 mark in 2024.

Other players who could go early in the second round:

Will Johnson, cornerback, Michigan

At 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, the fluid Johnson brings size along with ball skills to the position to match up with the NFL’s bigger receivers. Although he had a pair of pick-6s last season and three in college, a turf-toe injury limited him to six games last season.

Nick Emmanwori, safety, South Carolina

The massive (6-foot-3, 227 pounds) safety who had 88 tackles and four interceptions last season has a mix of ball skills and speed that makes him an ideal player close to the action be it at strong safety, big nickel or linebacker. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine.

Luther Burden III, wide receiver, Missouri

Burden is 6-foot and 205 pounds and an athletic slot receiver who can also make plays down the field. He had 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023. He clocked a 4.41-second 40-yard dash.

TreVeyon Henderson, running back, Ohio State

Henderson brings elite speed to the ground game, top-notch hands to the passing game and top skills in pass protection, making him a three-down back right away in the NFL. He had two 1,000-yard seasons and another just shy of 1,000 and didn't fumble in his last three seasons.

Mike Green, edge, Marshall

Green is a gifted pass rusher who is also stout against the run, and he burst onto the scene with a great game against Ohio State in September and led the FBS with 17 sacks in 2024.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College

Ezeiruaku collected 16½ sacks last season and sports an array of moves to go with his bull rush ability. In a dozen games, Ezeiruaku also recorded 80 tackles, 20½ of them for a loss, and forced three fumbles.

Nic Scourton, edge, Texas A&M

Scourton had 10 sacks for Purdue in 2023 before transferring to play for the Aggies.

Mason Taylor, tight end, LSU

At 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds, Taylor is a polished route runner who brings a large catch radius to the offense.

Quinshon Judkins, running back, Ohio State

Judkins (6-foot, 218 pounds) scored 45 touchdowns in college and is known for his ferocious stiff-arm and ability to run through defenders.

Xavier Watts, safety, Notre Dame

Aside from Travis Hunter, Watts was the only consensus All-American in both 2023 and '24. Watts had 14 pass breakups and two forced fumbles over that span.

What draft picks do the Bears have left?

As things stand, the Bears currently hold the No. 39 and the No. 41 picks in the second round, which gets underway Friday night.

They also have one third-rounder (No. 72) on Friday, plus one pick in the fifth (No. 148) and two in the seventh round (No. 233, No. 240) on Saturday.

These are the best Day 2 players available in 2025 NFL Draft

The Bears got the 41st pick in the draft by virtue of their 5-12 record on the season, but they also landed the No. 39 pick because of the 2023 trade that sent the Carolina Panthers the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

In exchange, the Bears got what turned out to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, but also got wide receiver DJ Moore and a second-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.