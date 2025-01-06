Caleb Williams by the numbers: Evaluating the Bears' rookie quarterback

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has completed his rookie season with the team, and it was certainly a mixed bag for the No. 1 overall pick.

Williams and the Bears went 5-12 on the season, including a season-ending 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Williams set team records in a variety of categories, but still finds himself with plenty of work to do as he enters an offseason in which he’ll likely get a new head coach and offensive coordinator.

Here is a look at Williams’ season by the numbers.

6

Williams threw just six interceptions on 562 passing attempts, an interception rate of just 1.1%.

According to Pro Football Reference, that interception rate is the third-best for any Bears quarterback with at least 100 passing attempts in a season, with Josh McCown throwing just one interception on 224 attempts during the 2013 season.

20

Williams’ 20 touchdown passes marked only the 13th time in team history that a quarterback has hit that milestone.

The single-season Bears record for touchdown passes in a season is held by Erik Kramer, who threw for 29 during the 1995 season.

Jay Cutler threw for 20 or more touchdowns on four occasions, while Sid Luckman hit the mark twice in his career.

62.5%

Among Bears rookies with at least 50 passing attempts in a season, Williams ranks second all-time with a completion percentage of 62.5%, behind just Tyson Bagent in that category.

87.8

Williams set a Bears rookie record with an 87.8 passer rating on the season, the best mark for a quarterback with the team since Mithcell Trubisky posted a rating of 93.5 during the 2020 season.

The franchise record for best passer rating with a minimum of 100 attempts belongs to McCown, who posted a 109 passer rating in the 2013 season.

489

Williams ended his rookie season with 489 rushing yards, ranking him fifth among Bears quarterbacks in single-season rushing yards.

Justin Fields holds the team record in that category, rushing for 1,143 yards during the 2022 season.

2004

Williams became the first Bears quarterback to win his first career start at Lambeau Field since Rex Grossman did so in the 2004 season.

3,541

According to Pro Football Reference, Williams not only set the Bears’ rookie record for passing yards in a single season, but he also threw for the fifth-most yards of any Bears quarterback in team history.

The team record for passing yards in a season still belongs to Kramer, who threw for 3,838 yards in 1995.