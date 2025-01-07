The Chicago Bears are officially on the hunt for a new head coach.

Just 24 hours after the Bears' wrapped up their 2024 NFL season -- with a dismal 5-12 record -- the team begun requesting interviews with a slew of head coaching candidates. Other big names, like former longtime Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, remain in the rumor mill.

Matt Eberflus, the Bears former head coach, was fired after the team's 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The firing came after a six-game losing streak that began with a loss to the Washington Commanders in week 8.

“This morning ... we informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head coaching position,” general manager Ryan Poles said at the time. “I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

Eberflus -- the first head coach in franchise history to be fired during a regular season -- was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears. Thomas Brown, who had recently been promoted to offensive coordinator after Shane Waldron was fired, took over as interim head coach to finish out the 2024 season.

Reports from across the NFL indicate that the Bears are planning interviews with at least seven candidates for their head coaching position so far. At 10 a.m. Tuesday, General Manager Ryan Poles is expected to speak to the media from Halas Hall, according to the team.

Here are some of the candidates the Bears have reportedly reached out to.

Drew Petzing, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator

On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears have requested an interview with Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Petzing helped the Cardinals to craft one of the league’s best rushing offenses, and has overseen the development of players like wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride during his time in the desert.

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator; Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears have also requested interviews with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Under NFL rules, the Bears won’t be able to talk to either candidate until Wednesday at the earliest, but both would have to be considered among the hottest candidates for head coaching jobs during this hiring cycle. Under Johnson, the Lions had the second-best offense in the NFL, averaging 409.5 yards per game, and they also had the league’s second-best passing offense, leading many to believe that Johnson could be the key to unlocking Caleb Williams’ potential.

Johnson will also reportedly interview for the New England Patriots' head coaching job, according to Pelissero.

The Lions also had one of the league’s best scoring defenses, holding teams to 20.1 points per game, good for seventh in the league, despite a slew of injuries that felled some of the team’s biggest stars.

Anthony Weaver, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Bears have also requested an interview with Miami Dolphins defense coordinator Anthony Weaver.

The Dolphins allowed 21.4 points per game this season, good for 11th in the NFL, and had one of the league’s best pass defenses, allowing 210.6 yards per game.

Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator

According to Michael Silver of The Athletic, the Bears have expressed interest in interviewing Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

The New York Jets have also reportedly sought permission to interview Joseph.

Joseph previously served as head coach of the Broncos for two seasons, but has thrived under Sean Payton’s regime in the Mile High City. Denver’s defense ranked seventh in the NFL in allowing 317.1 yards per game, and they had the league’s third-best scoring defense, allowing just 18.3 points per contest this season.

Mike Vrabel, former Tennessee Titans head coach

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Bears will seek an interview with former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel spent the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns as a consultant, and had a six-year run as head coach of the Titans, winning two division titles and leading the team to the AFC Championship game in 2019.

He'll likely be a strong contender for the Patriots' job as well, given his close ties with the organization after a long playing career in New England.

Thomas Brown, Chicago Bears interim head coach

Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown will get an interview with the team after winning his final game at the helm, general manager Ryan Poles told ESPN 1000 before Sunday’s game.

Brown started the season as the Bears’ passing game coordinator, but was promoted to offensive coordinator after the firing of Shane Waldron. He was then promoted to interim head coach after Matt Eberflus was fired in late November.

Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

According to Pelissero, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken could interview with the Bears for their head coaching position.

Needless to say, Monken’s reputation precedes him. The Ravens, led by MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, had the NFL’s best offense in 2024, averaging 424.9 yards per game. They were also one of two NFL teams that averaged more than 30 points per game, and also boasted the league’s best rushing offense, averaging 187.6 yards per game.

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys head coach

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bears had reached out to the Dallas Cowboys for permission to interview head coach Mike McCarthy for their head coaching position.

McCarthy has a record of 49-35 in five seasons with the Cowboys. He also won a Super Bowl in 2010 with the Packers.

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have requested an interview with Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Flores, who previously was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, oversaw one of the NFL’s best run defenses with the Vikings, as they allowed 93.4 yards per game on the ground. They also ranked fifth in the league in points allowed per game, allowing 19.5 points per contest.

Arthur Smith, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator

Schefter also reported that the Bears requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Smith, who served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for three seasons prior to joining the Steelers, worked with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields during the 2024 season, helping Pittsburgh to a playoff berth. His offense was just outside of the top-10 in the NFL in rushing yards per game.

Mike Kafka, New York Giants offensive coordinator

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will interview with the Bears for their head coaching position, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Kafka was born in Chicago, and played football at St. Rita of Cascia before playing for the Northwestern Wildcats. He has previously worked with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Giants in 2022, serving as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

David Shaw, Denver Broncos executive

Rapoport reported Monday night that the Bears have requested an interview with Broncos executive David Shaw.

Shaw served as head coach at Stanford for 12 seasons, posting a record of 96-54 during his time with the Cardinal. He led his team to eight straight bowl berths, including a pair of Rose Bowl victories in 2012 and 2015.

Shaw also has experience in a variety of NFL positions with the Raiders, Ravens and Chargers, among other teams.