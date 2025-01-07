Bears to interview former Titans coach Mike Vrabel this week, report says

The Chicago Bears will bring in one of the most coveted head coaching candidates in the league, interviewing former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

According to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, the Bears will interview Vrabel on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, Fox Sports Jay Glazer had reported that the Bears would reach out to Vrabel for an interview to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Vrabel served as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 season, but had previously worked as the Titans head coach for six seasons. He led the team to the AFC championship game during the 2019 season, and led the Titans to three consecutive playoff appearances.

During his six years at the helm, Vrabel posted a record of 54-45 before being fired after the 2023 season.

The Bears will be far from alone in their pursuit of Vrabel. According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Vrabel will interview with the New York Jets on Tuesday. The New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints are also expected to interview Vrabel, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Bears have identified more than a dozen candidates to interview, including Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Both candidates are drawing interest from nearly every team with head coaching vacancies, including the Jets, Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars.