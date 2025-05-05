What do you need for a Real ID? Here's what to bring to the DMV

Starting May 7, all travelers will need a Real ID to fly.
In Illinois, you can check if you already have a Real ID by looking in the right-hand corner of your ID. If it is a Real ID, there will be a gold star.
If you don't have a Real ID, you can get one at any Illinois DMV or Chicago's "Real ID Supercenter." The supercenter is located at 191 N. Clark St, a former Walgreens building in the Loop.
What do you need to obtain a Real ID?
Residents will need to bring four items with them to obtain the card. Find the full checklist here.
- Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship or lawful status. Bring in one of the following documents: an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate; a U.S. passport or passport card; an Employment Authorization Document, Form I-766; a Permanent Resident Card, Form I-551; or an unexpired foreign passport with affixed visa and approved Form I-94. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.
- Proof of full Social Security number (SSN). Bring in one of the following documents: a Social Security card; W-2; pay stub or printed electronic deposit receipt bearing your name and full SSN; SSA-1099 Form; or Non-SSA-1099 Form. Original documents are required.
- Two (2) residency documents. This includes documents such as a utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage bill or medical document. Hard copy documents are required. Images from a cellphone are not accepted, but you may print the image (ex: bank statement) and provide the printed copy. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.
- Proof of signature. This includes documents such as credit/debit card, cancelled check or current Illinois DL/ID. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.
The Secretary of State Office stated the cards cost $30.
