What do you need for a Real ID? Here's what to bring to the DMV

Starting May 7, all travelers will need a Real ID to fly.

In Illinois, you can check if you already have a Real ID by looking in the right-hand corner of your ID. If it is a Real ID, there will be a gold star.

If you don't have a Real ID, you can get one at any Illinois DMV or Chicago's "Real ID Supercenter." The supercenter is located at 191 N. Clark St, a former Walgreens building in the Loop.

What do you need to obtain a Real ID?

Residents will need to bring four items with them to obtain the card. Find the full checklist here.

Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship or lawful status. Bring in one of the following documents: an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate; a U.S. passport or passport card; an Employment Authorization Document, Form I-766; a Permanent Resident Card, Form I-551; or an unexpired foreign passport with affixed visa and approved Form I-94. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.

Proof of full Social Security number (SSN). Bring in one of the following documents: a Social Security card; W-2; pay stub or printed electronic deposit receipt bearing your name and full SSN; SSA-1099 Form; or Non-SSA-1099 Form. Original documents are required.

Two (2) residency documents. This includes documents such as a utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage bill or medical document. Hard copy documents are required. Images from a cellphone are not accepted, but you may print the image (ex: bank statement) and provide the printed copy. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.

Proof of signature. This includes documents such as credit/debit card, cancelled check or current Illinois DL/ID. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.

The Secretary of State Office stated the cards cost $30.