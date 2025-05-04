St. Jude memorial march along Michigan Avenue honors fallen CPD officers

Thousands of people in blue lined Michigan Avenue Sunday to honor their colleagues who were killed in the line of duty as police officers in Chicago.

Along the route were approximately 600 photographs of individuals who lost their lives, serving as a reminder of the sacrifices made for the city.

One of those stories is Officer Eduardo Marmolejo, who was killed when he and his partner Conrad Gary were hit by a commuter train in 2018.

His wife, Maria Marmolejo, is now the chair of CPD Gold Star Families. She remembers her husband marching in the very same parade, not knowing he would one day be honored there himself.

"This is my strength, I’m honored to have met him and to have loved him," Marmolejo said.

Officer Brenda Valadez said the loss never gets easier. This was her fifteenth year marching since her brother, Alex Valadez, was shot and killed in 2009.

"None of us want to be here. But we’re all a part of this family, and the love and support we have for each other is like nothing we experience from anybody," Valadez said.

Amid supporting the families who have lost a loved one, Superintendent Larry Snelling took a moment to thank those who continue their work, letting them know they're valued in the city.

"Know that you’re appreciated and that you’re special, and that your work is special," Snelling said.