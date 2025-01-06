Bears coaching search: Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy a possible target, reports say

The Chicago Bears are pulling out all the stops in their head coaching search, reportedly seeking to interview Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Todd Archer, the Bears have approached the Cowboys for permission to interview McCarthy for their head coaching vacancy, but have not heard back yet.

According to the report, the Bears could still interview McCarthy even if the Cowboys reject the request, but they would have to wait until his exclusive negotiating window with the Cowboys expires on Jan. 14.

McCarthy joined the Cowboys in 2020 after a 13-year stint as head coach of the Green Bay Packers. In 84 games with the Cowboys, McCarthy has a record of 49-35, and led the team to three consecutive 12-win seasons before an injury-ravaged 7-10 campaign in 2024.

Prior to joining the Cowboys, McCarthy led the Packers to nine playoff appearances, winning the Super Bowl in 2010 after a 10-6 regular season. He posted a record of 125-77-2 in parts of 13 seasons with the Packers before being fired 12 games into the 2018 season.

The Cowboys’ offense has largely thrived under McCarthy, as they ranked in the top-five in numerous categories between 2021 and 2023. This season saw serious drops in production due to some high-profile injuries, most notably to quarterback Dak Prescott, leaving McCarthy’s job status up in the air.

McCarthy’s contract expired at the end of the season, meaning the Cowboys have limited time to try to negotiate a new deal with the 61-year-old. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has told reporters that he “feels good” about the coach, but has not committed publicly to retaining him in the position.

The Bears are casting a wide net in their coaching search, aiming to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, among others.

The Bears will also be competing with the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints for head coaching candidates, though other openings could still occur in coming days.