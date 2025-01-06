Bears Black Monday updates: Drew Petzing, Ben Johnson could interview for job

The Chicago Bears’ season wrapped up just 24 hours ago, but the team has already been requesting interviews with a slew of head coaching candidates.

Reports from across the NFL indicate that the Bears are planning interviews with at least seven candidates for their head coaching position so far, with some of the biggest available names among those that will apparently talk to general manager Ryan Poles.

Here are some of the candidates the Bears have reportedly reached out to.

Drew Petzing

On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears have requested an interview with Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Petzing helped the Cardinals to craft one of the league’s best rushing offenses, and has overseen the development of players like wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride during his time in the desert.

Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears have also requested interviews with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Under NFL rules, the Bears won’t be able to talk to either candidate until Wednesday at the earliest, but both would have to be considered among the hottest candidates for head coaching jobs during this hiring cycle. Under Johnson, the Lions had the second-best offense in the NFL, averaging 409.5 yards per game, and they also had the league’s second-best passing offense, leading many to believe that Johnson could be the key to unlocking Caleb Williams’ potential.

Johnson will also reportedly interview for the New England Patriots' head coaching job, according to Pelissero.

The Lions also had one of the league’s best scoring defenses, holding teams to 20.1 points per game, good for seventh in the league, despite a slew of injuries that felled some of the team’s biggest stars.

Anthony Weaver

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Bears have also requested an interview with Miami Dolphins defense coordinator Anthony Weaver.

The Dolphins allowed 21.4 points per game this season, good for 11th in the NFL, and had one of the league’s best pass defenses, allowing 210.6 yards per game.

Vance Joseph

According to Michael Silver of The Athletic, the Bears have expressed interest in interviewing Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

The New York Jets have also reportedly sought permission to interview Joseph.

Joseph previously served as head coach of the Broncos for two seasons, but has thrived under Sean Payton’s regime in the Mile High City. Denver’s defense ranked seventh in the NFL in allowing 317.1 yards per game, and they had the league’s third-best scoring defense, allowing just 18.3 points per contest this season.

Mike Vrabel

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Bears will seek an interview with former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel spent the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns as a consultant, and had a six-year run as head coach of the Titans, winning two division titles and leading the team to the AFC Championship game in 2019.

He'll likely be a strong contender for the Patriots' job as well, given his close ties with the organization after a long playing career in New England.

Thomas Brown

Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown will get an interview with the team after winning his final game at the helm, general manager Ryan Pace told ESPN 1000 before Sunday’s game.

Brown started the season as the Bears’ passing game coordinator, but was promoted to offensive coordinator after the firing of Shane Waldron. He was then promoted to interim head coach after Matt Eberflus was fired in late November.