Bears to interview Pete Carroll in head coaching search: Reports

The Chicago Bears are reaching out to another former NFL head coach as part of their exhaustive search for a new coach, as they will reportedly interview former Seattle Seahawks boss Pete Carroll.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Bears will speak to Carroll on Thursday as part of their ongoing search for a new head coach.

In late December, Carroll had reportedly expressed interest in the Bears’ job ahead of the team’s game against the Seahawks, according to ESPN. Now, he will apparently get the opportunity to make his pitch for the job as the Bears cast a wide net for potential candidates.

Carroll has coached the Seahawks, Patriots and Jets in his NFL coaching career, but found the bulk of his success in Seattle, posting a record of 137-89-1 and winning a Super Bowl at the helm. He came within one play of winning a second Super Bowl before Russell Wilson’s infamous goal line interception that settled into the hands of New England Patriots defensive back Malcolm Brown.

The Bears were rebuffed by the Dallas Cowboys Tuesday night after asking for permission to interview head coach Mike McCarthy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Bears are also planning to interview former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

In all, the Bears are expected to interview more than a dozen candidates for their head coaching position, including some of the top candidates in the sport, including Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.