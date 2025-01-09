Bears head coaching rumors: Interviews done with Vrabel, Petzing

The Chicago Bears’ coaching search is roaring into gear, with multiple interviews confirmed in recent days.

According to the team, they have interviewed three different candidates so far in the process, including former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

The team is expected to conduct more interviews in coming days, including talks with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Interim head coach Thomas Brown could also get an interview with another team, according to a new report Thursday.

Here are the latest updates in the Bears’ coaching search.

Thursday –

The Bears announced Thursday morning they had completed an interview with Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

The Cardinals had one of the league’s best overall offenses, averaging 358.2 yards per game, and were a dominant force running the ball, ranking seventh in the league in rushing yards per game.

The Bears also confirmed they had interviewed Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. The Dolphins were in the top-five in the NFL in yards allowed per game, and were ranked in the top-10 in passing yards against per game and points allowed per game this season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

According to reports, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to interview Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown for their open offensive coordinator position. The Bears are also expected to interview Brown for their head coaching position, GM Ryan Poles had confirmed over the weekend.

Wednesday –

The Bears announced their first completed coaching interview, confirming they had spoken to former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel is also considered a strong contender for the open job with the New England Patriots, and multiple other teams have reportedly expressed plans to interview him.

For a full list of candidates expected to interview with the Bears, you can visit this link.