United Center debuting new seating level for next season

On the heels of celebrating 30 years in operation, the United Center will be introducing a new seating level for fans next season, giving a refreshed look to the highest seats in the venue.

Beginning in the 2025-26 season, fans will be able to experience the new "Banner Level," described by the venue as a "reimagined premium experience."

The new level will include both group options and social spaces, with a variety of packages at different price points. Featuring three unique space styles and three suite types, the new level will replace the 74 suites that currently exist as the Penthouse Suites Level.

According to a press release, the following options will be available on the new Banner Level:

Banner Lofts: New to the United Center, these six-person, semi-private spaces open for every event with a focus on intimate social settings for small groups

Banner Seats: Individual upscale and oversized leather seats at center court and center ice offering a unique overhead view of Bulls and Blackhawks games, in addition to select special events, complemented by in-seat food delivery for a seamless experience

Banner Lounge: An upscale, communal space set adjacent to the championship banners offering Banner Loft and Banner Seat guests an elevated setting to socialize before, during and after games and events

Icon Suites: Oversized, modern spaces that offer a variety of lounge and stadium seating accommodating 15-30 people with a name that pays tribute to the iconic sports and music moments from the arena’s history

Banner Suites: Contemporary suites accommodating 12-20 guests

Super Suites: Flexible spaces to accommodate 40-80 guests that include modern amenities, table and lounge seating as well as audio/video capabilities

Fans attending events on the Banner Level will also be greeted with new arrival areas on the north and south ends of the United Center, with improvements inside to flooring, lighting and furniture designs.

All seating will be available on a single-event basis, though full-year licenses with a variety of plan sizes will be available.