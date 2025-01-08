Bears to kick off head coaching interviews with Vrabel, Petzing: Reports

The Chicago Bears have reportedly reached out to more than a dozen coaching candidates, and it appears they’ll be talking to at least six of them this week.

According to multiple reports, the Bears will be meeting with some of the top candidates on their list beginning on Wednesday, and interviews will continue into the weekend.

First on the list is former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who will reportedly interview with the Bears on Wednesday, according to Boston Herald reporter Doug Kyed.

The Bears are also expected to speak with Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Since both candidates’ seasons have ended with their respective teams, the Bears could interview either in person without limitation on time spent talking, but it’s unclear whether the interviews will be conducted in-person or virtually.

Next on the docket will be former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who will interview with the Bears on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

The Bears are also expected to interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on Thursday, according to Fowler’s reporting.

Saturday will be a big day for the Bears as they’ll reportedly talk to two of the top candidates for NFL jobs this offseason. According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the Bears will conduct a virtual interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who will also talk to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.

The Bears are also expected to host a virtual interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Albert Breer.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Since both Glenn and Johnson are preparing for playoff games, the interviews will be virtual and can only last a maximum of three hours, according to NFL rules.

The Bears are expected to interview a group of other candidates for the head coaching job, most of whom are still coaching for playoff teams. That group includes Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Those interviews will be scheduled for later in January, depending on how long each team is in the postseason.