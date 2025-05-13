A chance for storms could move into the Chicago area Thursday, just as the city braces for near-record warmth and as Beyoncé begins a slate of performances at Soldier Field.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, much uncertainty remains surrounding the upcoming system. Still, there is potential for storms to develop Thursday evening, and if they do, some of them could become severe.

Isolated to scattered storms may develop during the afternoon hours Thursday, shifting to the east and northeast through the evening. If any storms do develop with this system, the greatest threat would be large hail, according to the National Weather Service, which said it is monitoring the potential for hazardous weather.

Both the NBC 5 Storm Team and the NWS note, however, that there remains a possibility little to no storms develop with this system, though predictions could come clearer as the event nears.

We are monitoring the potential for multiple weather hazards late week, including a threat of severe storms Thursday PM (if they develop) and an increased threat of fire spread Friday. There remains uncertainty in the forecast so be sure to check back for updates! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/hGUTcXi3yc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 13, 2025

The storms would come on the tail end of what could be near-record warmth in Chicago Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to soar to near-90 degrees, almost 20 degrees above average for the day. The record for Thursday, set in 1962, is 91 degrees.

But the heat won't last long.

Friday looks to remain warmer, with temperatures in the 80s, before a cooldown this weekend.

The National Weather Service warns there could be an elevated fire risk Friday as high winds and low humidity mix with the warm temperatures.

By Saturday and Sunday, temperatures return to the 70s.