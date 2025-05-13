Chicago Traffic

I-57 shut down in south suburbs after pedestrian struck on expressway: ISP

Heavy delays were building approaching Blue Island, with backups as far back as I-294 near Markham

Northbound lanes on I-57 in the south suburbs were shut down and traffic was backed up for miles during the busy Tuesday morning commute after a pedestrian was struck on expressway, NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin said.

Martin described the incident as a "serious crash," saying the person was out of their vehicle and on the roadway when the incident happened.

Illinois State Police confirmed the crash took place in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 127th. As of 6:30 a.m., all northbound lanes were closed and traffic was being diverted off at 127th Street, ISP said.

Heavy delays were building approaching Blue Island, Martin said, with backups as far back as I-294 near Markham. Around 6:30 a.m., a secondary crash popped up on Sibley Boulevard, Martin said, as drivers approaching the backup attempted to perform an illegal U-turn to exit the expressway.

Alternate routes recommended by Martin were Vincennes through Blue Island, and I-80/I-294 to Halstead.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

