Bears complete first head coaching interview with Mike Vrabel

The Chicago Bears have confirmed for the first time one of their head coaching candidates, completing an interview with Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel, the former head coach of the Tennessee Titans, is highly sought after during this hiring cycle due to his experience in Tennessee, leading the team to three straight playoff appearances and a berth in the AFC Championship game in 2019.

The Bears confirmed Wednesday they had conducted an interview with Vrabel, marking the first time they have publicly commented on a specific candidate during the cycle.

Vrabel served as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 season after serving as Titans head coach for six seasons. He posted a record of 54-45 with the Titans before being fired at the end of the 2023 campaign.

The Bears are far from alone in their pursuit of Vrabel, as he will also interview with the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets.

The Bears have reportedly requested interviews with more than a dozen coaching candidates, and those interviews are expected to continue this week. The team will reportedly talk to Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing on Wednesday, and have also reportedly set up interviews with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The Bears are also expected to interview former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on Thursday, according to reports.