The Chicago Cubs have already had a busy offseason of trades and signings, bringing in some big-name players and saying goodbye to longtime stars.

The offseason’s highlights have included a trade that brought Kyle Tucker to Chicago, a deal that sent Cody Bellinger to New York and saying goodbye to 2016 World Series champion Kyle Hendricks.

Here is a recap of the biggest moves the team has made so far this offseason.

10/31 – Kyle Hendricks becomes free agent

Hendricks was the last player from the 2016 World Series team to play for the Cubs, and he officially became a free agent at season’s end.

Hendricks had a rough 2024 campaign, with a 4-12 record and a 5.92 ERA, appearing in a total of 29 games for the North Siders. His Cubs career was way more impactful, as he posted a 3.68 ERA in 276 total games for Chicago. He also finished in the top-10 in Cy Young voting twice, and of course started Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

Hendricks ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

11/4 – Cubs claim Rob Zastryzny off waivers

Just days after saying goodbye to a pitcher from the 2016 championship squad, the Cubs brought back a hurler who was with the team that season, claiming Zastryzny off waivers from the Brewers.

In nine big-league games last season, Zastryzny posted a 1.17 ERA, with five strikeouts and four hits allowed in 7.2 innings.

11/5 – Pitcher Drew Smyly becomes free agent

Smyly’s three-year run with the Cubs appears to be at an end after he elected free agency following the season.

The pitcher posted a 4-8 record in 50 games with the Cubs in 2024, striking out 56 batters in 58.2 innings of work.

11/19 – Cubs designate Adbert Alzolay, Brennen Davis for assignment

Two players who have been dealing with consistent injury issues were designated for assignment by the Cubs, including Alzolay, who underwent Tommy John surgery after a rough season where he posted a 4.67 ERA in 18 games.

Davis battled injuries throughout the 2024 season, appearing in a total of 55 games. He hit 11 home runs and 32 RBI’s, but struggled to stay on the field in the Cubs’ minor league system.

11/20 – Cubs designate Patrick Wisdom for assignment, acquire Eli Morgan

The Cubs acquired relief pitcher Eli Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians, and to make room on their 40-man roster they designated Patrick Wisdom for assignment.

Morgan had a 1.93 ERA in 32 appearances with the Guardians in the 2024 season, striking out 34 batters and walking just 11 in 42 innings.

Wisdom hit eight home runs and drove in 23 RBI’s for the Cubs in 2024, collecting 84 home runs in parts of five seasons with the North Siders.

Wisdom ultimately signed a contract to play baseball in Korea during the winter months.

11/22 – Cubs nontender Mike Tauchman, Nick Madrigal

The Cubs made a series of roster decisions in mid-November, including saying goodbye to two depth pieces from their club.

Tauchman, a Palatine native, endeared himself to Cubs fans with some massive hits during his career, but was let go after he slashed .248/.357/.366 on the season, with seven home runs and 29 RBI’s.

Tauchman ended up signing a free agent deal with the White Sox.

Madrigal, acquired by the Cubs in the Craig Kimbrel trade in 2021, had 94 plate appearances with the Cubs in the 2024 campaign. He had 10 RBI’s, slashing .221/.280/.256 this season.

12/7 – Cubs sign pitcher Matthew Boyd

The Cubs made their first real splash into free agency when they signed pitcher Matthew Boyd to a two-year contract, with a mutual option for the 2027 season.

Boyd underwent Tommy John surgery during the 2023 season, and appeared in eight games with the Guardians in the 2024 campaign. He had a strong postseason, starting three games and giving up just seven hits and one earned run in 11.2 innings.

12/11 – Cubs select Gage Workman in Rule 5 draft

The Cubs needed to add some depth to their infield group, and picked up Gage Workman in the Rule 5 Draft.

Workman played 126 games at the Double-A level for the Detroit Tigers last season, with 18 home runs and 89 RBI’s. He also stole 30 bases, slashing .280/.366/.476 in 556 total plate appearances.

12/13 – Cubs acquire Kyle Tucker in trade with Astros

The biggest splash the Cubs have made this offseason landed earlier this month when they officially acquired Tucker from the Astros in a blockbuster deal.

In exchange, the Cubs sent third baseman Isaac Paredes and pitcher Hayden Wesneski, along with 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith to the Astros.

Tucker is a three-time All-Star and finished in the top-five of MVP voting in the 2023 season with Houston. During the 2024 campaign he hit 23 home runs and drove in 49 RBI’s, slashing .289/.408/.585 in an injury-shortened 78 game stretch.

12/13 – Cubs sign Carson Kelly

The Cubs worked to bolster their catching depth in signing Kelly, who spent the 2024 season with the Tigers and Rangers.

In 91 games, he hit nine home runs and drove in 37 RBI’s, with a .238 batting average. He also was a strong defensive catcher, giving the Cubs a catcher capable of controlling opponents’ running games.

12/17 – Cubs trade Cody Bellinger

There had been a ton of speculation over whether the Cubs would seek to move Bellinger’s contract this offseason, and they finally did just that this week as they sent him to the New York Yankees.

Bellinger signed a three-year deal with the Cubs prior to the 2024 season, hitting 18 home runs and 78 RBI’s for the North Siders. He opted into his deal for 2025, prompting the Cubs to send him to the Yankees.

Pitcher Cody Poteet, who had a 2.22 ERA in five games with the Yankees, came back to the Cubs in the reported trade.

12/17 – Cubs trade Matt Thaiss

The Cubs acquired Thaiss off of waivers from the Los Angeles Angels in mid-November, but traded him to the White Sox in exchange for cash this week.

Thaiss batted .204 in 57 games with the Angels in 2024, with two home runs and 16 RBI’s to his credit.