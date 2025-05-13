A 70-year-old man is in an area intensive care unit after he was struck by an SUV while playing golf at a Chicago course.

According to the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, the man was golfing at Billy Caldwell Golf Course on Monday evening when he was struck by the vehicle.

Police received reports of the SUV driving erratically through the property, according to a press release.

The victim in the collision was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by Forest Preserves Police, and remains in custody as they face criminal charges in the case.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.