Cubs roster moves: Owen Caissie added to 40-man, DFA Adbert Alzolay

The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves prior to a Tuesday deadline to protect players in the Rule 5 Draft, adding Owen Caissie and Ben Cowles to their 40-man roster.

In corresponding moves, the Cubs designated pitcher Adbert Alzolay and outfielder Brennen Davis for assignment.

Caissie, whom the Cubs acquired in a trade that sent Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres, is a top-50 prospect in baseball, and had a strong season in 2024, blasting 19 home runs and driving in 75 RBI’s for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.

Caissie was also named to the MLB Future Stars Game, and is a strong contender to be on the team’s Opening Day roster in 2025.

Cowles, acquired from the New York Yankees in the deal that sent Mark Leiter Jr. to the Big Apple earlier this year, appeared in 19 games for the Arizona Fall League’s Mesa Solar Sox, slashing .213/.298/.320 on the campaign.

He is the Cubs’ 29th-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Players had to be added to their parent club’s 40-man roster prior to Tuesday evening in order to be protected from the MLB Rule 5 Draft, which will take place in December.

Players signed at age 18 or younger must be added to their team’s 40-man roster within five seasons, or within four seasons if they sign at age 19 or older, in order to be protected from the draft.

Teams that pick players in the Rule 5 Draft must pay $100,000 to their original club, and must keep the player on their 26-man roster for the entire season. Should a player be waived by their new team, he must be offered back to his original team for $50,000.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Alzolay only appeared in 18 games for the Cubs in the 2024 season, with a 4.67 ERA in those appearances. He underwent Tommy John surgery, and will likely not pitch until the tail end of the 2025 season at the earliest, according to the team.

Davis tried working his way back from a back fracture earlier this season, but fractured his ankle in September, dealing another injury setback to his career. He appeared in a total of 55 games for multiple Cubs affiliates, slashing .220/.369/.451 in a total of 217 plate appearances.

With the moves, the Cubs’ 40-man roster remains at 40 players.